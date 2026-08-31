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WKN: 903840 | ISIN: IE0002424939 | Ticker-Symbol: DCC
Frankfurt
31.08.26 | 08:17
73,50 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Großbritannien 100
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DCC ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DCC ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,5076,0016:28
PR Newswire
31.08.2026 16:00 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - DCC plc

Norges Bank - Form 8.3 - DCC plc

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 31

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.KEY INFORMATION

(a)Full name of discloser

Norges Bank

(b)Owner or controller of interests and shortpositions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies isinsufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor andbeneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c)Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whoserelevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

DCC plc

(d)If an exempt fund manager connected with anofferor/offeree, state this and specify identityof offeror/offeree (Note 1)

N/A

(e)Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state thelatest practicable date prior to the disclosure

28/08/2026

(f)In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is thediscloser also making disclosures in respectof any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state"N/A"

N/A

2.INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

€0.25 Ordinary Shares:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1)Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

1,718,877

2.01

(2)Cash-settled derivatives

(3)Stock-settled derivatives(including options) andagreements to purchase/sell

Total

1,718,877

2.01

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3.DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security

Purchase/sale

Number of
securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

€0.25 Ordinary Shares:

Sale

853

GBP 63.7000

Ap29

(b)Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position,increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

(c)Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security

Product
descriptione.g. call
option

Writing,purchasing,selling,varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
receivedper unit

(ii)Exercise

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

(d)Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

Ap30

4.OTHER INFORMATION

(a)Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreementor understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securitieswhich may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealingentered into by the person making the disclosure and any party tothe offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. Ifthere are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state"none"

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understandingbetween the person disclosing and any other person relatingto the voting rights of any relevant securities under any optionreferred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or futureacquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which anyderivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, thisshould be stated.

(c)Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

NO

Date of disclosure

31/08/2026

Contact name

Stanislav Boiadjiev

Telephone number

+4724073000

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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