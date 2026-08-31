Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 31.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Könnte dieser Kupfer-Explorer die spannendste Nevada-Story des Herbstes werden?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 13:15 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alltub Group SAS: Alltub Group reports strong revenue growth for H1 2026

Alltub Group SAS today announced its results (unaudited) for the six months ended 30 June 2026, reporting revenue of €115.6 million, up 13.9% year on year. The first half of 2026 includes the consolidation of La Metallurgica following Alltub Group's successful acquisition.

Press release

Paris, 31 August 2026

Alltub Group reports strong revenue growth for H1 2026

Alltub Group SAS today announced its results (unaudited) for the six months ended 30 June 2026, reporting revenue of €115.6 million, up 13.9% year on year. The first half of 2026 includes the consolidation of La Metallurgica following Alltub Group's successful acquisition.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue reached €58.8 million, up 15.4% from the same period in 2025. Gross margin for the first half reached €19.3 million, equivalent to 16.7% of revenue.

Operating income for H1 2026 amounted to €6.1 million, while EBITDA reached €12.9 million, compared with €12.4 million in H1 2025. Cash flows from operating activities stood at €8.5 million for the first half.

Net debt amounted to approximately EUR 79.2 million at 30 June 2026, with net debt to comparable recurring EBITDA at 3.2x. Other operating income and expenses, classified as non-recurring, amounted to EUR 0.8 million and were driven mainly by M&A-related and bond fees.

Quarter 3 financial statements for July-September 2026 are expected to be published by the company in November 2026.

This information is information that Alltub Group SAS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:15 CEST on 31 August 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Collins

investors@alltub.com

+33 2 41 83 63 00


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.