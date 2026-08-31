Alltub Group SAS: Alltub Group reports strong revenue growth for H1 2026

Alltub Group SAS today announced its results (unaudited) for the six months ended 30 June 2026, reporting revenue of €115.6 million, up 13.9% year on year. The first half of 2026 includes the consolidation of La Metallurgica following Alltub Group's successful acquisition.

Press release

Paris, 31 August 2026

Alltub Group reports strong revenue growth for H1 2026

Alltub Group SAS today announced its results (unaudited) for the six months ended 30 June 2026, reporting revenue of €115.6 million, up 13.9% year on year. The first half of 2026 includes the consolidation of La Metallurgica following Alltub Group's successful acquisition.

In the second quarter of 2026, revenue reached €58.8 million, up 15.4% from the same period in 2025. Gross margin for the first half reached €19.3 million, equivalent to 16.7% of revenue.

Operating income for H1 2026 amounted to €6.1 million, while EBITDA reached €12.9 million, compared with €12.4 million in H1 2025. Cash flows from operating activities stood at €8.5 million for the first half.

Net debt amounted to approximately EUR 79.2 million at 30 June 2026, with net debt to comparable recurring EBITDA at 3.2x. Other operating income and expenses, classified as non-recurring, amounted to EUR 0.8 million and were driven mainly by M&A-related and bond fees.

Quarter 3 financial statements for July-September 2026 are expected to be published by the company in November 2026.

This information is information that Alltub Group SAS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 13:15 CEST on 31 August 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Brian Collins

investors@alltub.com

+33 2 41 83 63 00