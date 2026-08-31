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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
25 Leser
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Sanolium AB: Cambio appoints Joakim Lundqvist as new CFO

Cambio today announces that Joakim Lundqvist has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. He succeeds Johannes Fabó, who has chosen to leave the company. Joakim Lundqvist will assume the role as CFO on the 12th of October 2026.

Joakim brings extensive experience from international technology companies backed by private equity and growth investors. Over the past 13 years, he has held senior finance and executive leadership roles, including CFO positions at Zmarta Group, Bauer Media Group's Business Area Online Comparison Platforms, Proxify and most recently Teamtailor, as well as CEO of Hitta.se.

Joakim began his career as a management consultant at L.E.K. Consulting in London, where he advised private equity funds and international companies on transactions and growth strategy. He holds a BSc from the Stockholm School of Economics.

"Joakim brings a strong combination of financial leadership, technology sector insight, experience from growth companies, and relevant commercial acumen. His background is highly relevant as Cambio continues to develop and scale, and I am very pleased to welcome him to the team," says Rami Avidan, CEO of Cambio.

"I am excited to join Cambio at an important stage in the company's development," says Joakim Lundqvist. "Cambio has a strong position in the eHealth technology space, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and customer value creation journey."

Cambio thanks Johannes Fabó for his contributions to the company during a period of continued development and growth, and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

Joakim's appointment further strengthens Cambio's financial leadership as the company continues to focus on scalable growth and long-term value creation.

For further information, please contact:

Jenny Styren
Chief Marketing & Communication Officer
+46 7 0 79 34 83
jenny.styren@cambio.se


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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