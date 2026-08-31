Sanolium AB: Cambio interim report Q2

Cambio continued to execute on its strategy to enable tomorrow's health and social care, today. Revenue in the second quarter increased by 20% year-on-year to 372 MSEK, and adjusted EBITDA amounted to 37 MSEK, corresponding to a margin of 10% compared with 4% a year ago. The main driver behind both was the RSRG programme, where implementation activities are now moving into the next phase.

Financial highlights for the 2nd quarter of 2026:

· Revenue amounted to 371.6 (310.1) MSEK in the second quarter, representing growth of 19.8%

· Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 37.0 (11.2) MSEK, representing growth of 230.4%

· Income before tax amounted to -57.5 (-73.9) MSEK

· Net income per share amounts to -0.34 SEK (-0.43)

Please see our quarterly report for more insights.

For further information, please contact:

Rami Avidan

CEO

+46 070 793 483

rami.avidan@cambio.se

Johannes Fabó

CFO

+46 730 599 368

johannes.fabo@cambio.se

Sanolium AB, parent of the Cambio Group ("Cambio" or "the Company") operating entities, is an e-health company providing comprehensive IT solutions to improve healthcare and patient safety. Cambio is one of the largest suppliers in Scandinavia and a growing player in the European market, with more than 170,000 users across regions and municipalities, general and university hospitals, health centers and specialist units. Cambio has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.