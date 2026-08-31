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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
24 Leser
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Sanolium AB: Cambio interim report Q2

Cambio continued to execute on its strategy to enable tomorrow's health and social care, today. Revenue in the second quarter increased by 20% year-on-year to 372 MSEK, and adjusted EBITDA amounted to 37 MSEK, corresponding to a margin of 10% compared with 4% a year ago. The main driver behind both was the RSRG programme, where implementation activities are now moving into the next phase.

Financial highlights for the 2nd quarter of 2026:

· Revenue amounted to 371.6 (310.1) MSEK in the second quarter, representing growth of 19.8%

· Adjusted EBITDA amounted to 37.0 (11.2) MSEK, representing growth of 230.4%

· Income before tax amounted to -57.5 (-73.9) MSEK

· Net income per share amounts to -0.34 SEK (-0.43)

Please see our quarterly report for more insights.

For further information, please contact:

Rami Avidan
CEO
+46 070 793 483
rami.avidan@cambio.se

Johannes Fabó
CFO
+46 730 599 368
johannes.fabo@cambio.se

Sanolium AB, parent of the Cambio Group ("Cambio" or "the Company") operating entities, is an e-health company providing comprehensive IT solutions to improve healthcare and patient safety. Cambio is one of the largest suppliers in Scandinavia and a growing player in the European market, with more than 170,000 users across regions and municipalities, general and university hospitals, health centers and specialist units. Cambio has offices in Sweden, Denmark, United Kingdom and Sri Lanka.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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