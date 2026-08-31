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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 14:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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JY Holding AB (publ): JumpYard Interim Report Q2 2026

JumpYard, one of the largest and fastest-growing companies in the European trampoline and activity park market, has today released its interim report for January to June 2026.

CEO Pelle Möller comments: "Continued improved efficiency and further measures to strengthen profitability. While weather clearly impacted top-line growth in the second quarter, our cost program is working and the signals since quarter-end are positive."

- Total revenue of SEK 126.9 million (119.1)

- Total growth of 6.6% (17.8%), and comparable growth of -5.0% (1.3%)

- Adjusted site EBITDA of SEK 35.8 million (35.7), and adjusted EBITDA of SEK 12.2 million (14.8)

January-June 2026 (compared to the same period last year in parentheses)

- Total revenue of SEK 267.1 million (246.4)

- Total growth of 8.4% (11.2%), and comparable growth of -2.8% (-2.6%)

- Adjusted site EBITDA of SEK 87.5 million (81.5), and adjusted EBITDA of SEK 43.2 million (39.2)

Key events during the reporting period

- JumpYard Getafe Madrid opened on 28 March

- JumpYard Nuremberg, the company's first site in Germany, opened on 24 April

Key events after the reporting period

- In July, the company completed a sale-and-leaseback transaction relating to its property in Lisbon, releasing approximately SEK 45 million in capital, with an added annual rental cost of approximately SEK 3.5 million

- Comparable growth in July amounted to approximately +1%, despite unfavourable weather

This information is information that JY Holding AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 14:00 CET on August 31, 2026.

The complete report is available here: https://www.jumpyard.se/investor-relations

Pelle Möller, Founder & CEO

Mob: +46 704 268 262
Epost: pelle@jumpyard.se

JumpYard was founded in 2017 and is today one of the largest and fastest growing companies in the market for trampoline and activity parks in Europe. The company currently operates 29 wholly owned trampoline parks in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Spain and Portugal. JumpYard wants to counteract sedentary behavior by offering fun movement and has been part of Generation Pep's network since 2020. The company has around 1000 employees.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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