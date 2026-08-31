Iowa-headquartered photoelectrochemical technology company SunHydrogen has achieved solar-to-hydrogen (STH) conversion efficiencies of more than 10% with its 100 cm² hydrogen modules during preliminary testing at Sparc Hydrogen's laboratories, according to a company statement. The latest performance follows earlier testing of SunHydrogen's 100 cm² modules at the R&D facilities of Japanese automaker Honda, where the devices achieved an active-area STH efficiency of 10.8%. Honda and SunHydrogen have been working under a joint development agreement aimed at advancing the technology toward an installation-ready ...

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