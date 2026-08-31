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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 14:45 Uhr
34 Leser
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Bonum Pankki Oyj: Inside information: Bonum Bank Plc's CEO and Deputy CEO resign from their positions

31.8.2026 15:45:09 EEST | Bonum Pankki Oyj | Inside information

Bonum Bank Plc, Stock Exchange Release, Inside Information, 31 August 2026, at 15.45 EEST

Inside information: Bonum Bank Plc's CEO and Deputy CEO resign from their positions

Bonum Bank Plc's Board of Directors announces that Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO of Bonum Bank Plc, has resigned from her position. Also, Deputy CEO of Bonum Bank Timo Hulkko has resigned from his position.

Ms Ali-Tolppa will continue in her position during the notice period (6 months). Mr Hulkko will also continue in his position during the notice period (3 months).

The Board of Directors will initiate the process to recruit a new CEO and Deputy CEO.

Bonum Bank Plc's Board of Directors thanks Pia Ali-Tolppa and Timo Hulkko for their work for the benefit of Bonum Bank.

Bonum Bank Plc
Board of Directors

Contact information:

Jaakko Pulli, Chairman of the Board, Bonum Bank Plc via POP Bank Centre, Maija Hyötyläinen, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 572 9679

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Plc
Main media
www.poppankki.fi

Bonum Bank Plc belongs to POP Bank Group and serves as the central credit institution of the POP Banks and acquires external funding for the Group by issuing unsecured bonds. Bonum Bank Plc is also responsible for the POP Banks' card business and the Group's payment transactions and centralised services, in addition to granting credit to retail customers.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.