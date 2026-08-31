Bonum Pankki Oyj: Inside information: Bonum Bank Plc's CEO and Deputy CEO resign from their positions

31.8.2026 15:45:09 EEST | Bonum Pankki Oyj | Inside information

Bonum Bank Plc, Stock Exchange Release, Inside Information, 31 August 2026, at 15.45 EEST

Inside information: Bonum Bank Plc's CEO and Deputy CEO resign from their positions



Bonum Bank Plc's Board of Directors announces that Pia Ali-Tolppa, CEO of Bonum Bank Plc, has resigned from her position. Also, Deputy CEO of Bonum Bank Timo Hulkko has resigned from his position.

Ms Ali-Tolppa will continue in her position during the notice period (6 months). Mr Hulkko will also continue in his position during the notice period (3 months).

The Board of Directors will initiate the process to recruit a new CEO and Deputy CEO.

Bonum Bank Plc's Board of Directors thanks Pia Ali-Tolppa and Timo Hulkko for their work for the benefit of Bonum Bank.

Bonum Bank Plc

Board of Directors

Contact information:



Jaakko Pulli, Chairman of the Board, Bonum Bank Plc via POP Bank Centre, Maija Hyötyläinen, Communications Manager, tel. +358 50 572 9679

Distribution

Nasdaq Helsinki Plc

Main media

www.poppankki.fi

Bonum Bank Plc belongs to POP Bank Group and serves as the central credit institution of the POP Banks and acquires external funding for the Group by issuing unsecured bonds. Bonum Bank Plc is also responsible for the POP Banks' card business and the Group's payment transactions and centralised services, in addition to granting credit to retail customers.