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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 15:00 Uhr
31 Leser
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German High Street Properties A/S: Interim Financial Report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, August 31, 2026

Announcement No. 299

Interim Financial Report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026

The Board of Directors today reviewed and adopted the attached Interim Financial Report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.

  • The result before value adjustments and tax for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026 was a profit of TEUR 12. Given the current economic conditions and the extraordinary costs related to enquiries from shareholders, Management considers the result to be in line with expectations.
  • Total rental revenue excl. service charges amounted to TEUR 2,148 for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026 compared to TEUR 2,076 in the same period of 2025, a total increase of 3.5%.
  • Management assessed the fair market value of the Group's properties at EUR 83.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to EUR 88.1 million as of December 31, 2025 (as announced in stock exchange announcement No. 298 dated July 29, 2026). This corresponds to a decrease in the value of the Group's investment properties of EUR 4.5 million during the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.
  • Equity was EUR 53.4 million as of June 30, 2026, corresponding to an equity ratio of 59.7%, compared to EUR 57.2 million and an equity ratio of 60.6% as of December 31, 2025. Equity decreased by EUR 3.8 million during the period, primarily due to the value adjustment of the properties.
  • Liquid reserves remained solid at EUR 3.4 million at the end of June 2026.

Outlook

For the 2026 financial year, the Company continues to expect a result before value adjustments and tax in the range of TEUR 0 to 500, as announced in stock exchange announcement No. 293.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S.

Hans Thygesen
Chairman of the Board

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.