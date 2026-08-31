German High Street Properties A/S: Interim Financial Report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026

Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Charlottenlund, August 31, 2026

Announcement No. 299

Interim Financial Report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026

The Board of Directors today reviewed and adopted the attached Interim Financial Report for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.

The result before value adjustments and tax for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026 was a profit of TEUR 12. Given the current economic conditions and the extraordinary costs related to enquiries from shareholders, Management considers the result to be in line with expectations.

Total rental revenue excl. service charges amounted to TEUR 2,148 for the period January 1 to June 30, 2026 compared to TEUR 2,076 in the same period of 2025, a total increase of 3.5%.

Management assessed the fair market value of the Group's properties at EUR 83.6 million as of June 30, 2026, compared to EUR 88.1 million as of December 31, 2025 (as announced in stock exchange announcement No. 298 dated July 29, 2026). This corresponds to a decrease in the value of the Group's investment properties of EUR 4.5 million during the period January 1 to June 30, 2026.

Equity was EUR 53.4 million as of June 30, 2026, corresponding to an equity ratio of 59.7%, compared to EUR 57.2 million and an equity ratio of 60.6% as of December 31, 2025. Equity decreased by EUR 3.8 million during the period, primarily due to the value adjustment of the properties.

Liquid reserves remained solid at EUR 3.4 million at the end of June 2026.





Outlook

For the 2026 financial year, the Company continues to expect a result before value adjustments and tax in the range of TEUR 0 to 500, as announced in stock exchange announcement No. 293.

Any questions can be directed to the undersigned at +45 8110 0800.

Sincerely, German High Street Properties A/S.

Hans Thygesen

Chairman of the Board