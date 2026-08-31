GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS): GSTS Rebrands as OCIANA, Ahead of Expanded Maritime Intelligence Capabilities

Company unifies under its flagship platform name as it marks the next step towards delivering predictive, action-ready intelligence and cross-organisational coordination capabilities.

MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS), a global maritime intelligence company, today announced it is rebranding as OCIANA, unifying the company under the name of its flagship maritime intelligence platform.

"The change marks a new chapter for the company where we are defined by the outcomes that maritime data enables," said Richard Kolacz, Chief Executive Officer at OCIANA. "Instead of just delivering maritime domain awareness, we are delivering powerful maritime intelligence."

Focusing on what matters

GSTS grew out of deep experience in satellite-based maritime monitoring. Since then, the company has progressed well beyond gathering and integrating maritime data. Its flagship platform, OCIANA, now delivers dual-use capabilities across two core markets.

For defence and security organisations, OCIANA delivers a predictive maritime intelligence layer that fuses sensor data, historical patterns, and real-time inputs so agencies can identify the behaviours that warrant investigation, detect threats earlier, interpret intent faster, and act with confidence across sea, air, and intelligence units.





OCIANA delivers a predictive maritime intelligence layer that fuses sensor data, historical patterns, and real-time inputs so agencies can identify the behaviours that warrant investigation, detect threats earlier, interpret intent faster, and act with confidence across sea, air, and intelligence units. For maritime supply chain organisations, OCIANA augments existing port and voyage management systems with real-time data, predictive insights, and intelligent coordination. By synchronizing vessel speed with port readiness, forecasting arrivals, and surfacing congestion before it causes delays, OCIANA helps ports move faster, reduce emissions, and operate more resiliently.

" OCIANA helps organisations understand what will happen next, and what to do about it," said Kolacz.

New capabilities

Looking ahead, OCIANA will continue expanding its AI-powered maritime intelligence capabilities with deeper multi-sensor fusion, trusted intelligence workflows, and enhanced collaboration across agencies and allied partners. Future capabilities will help operators move more quickly from detection to coordinated action while providing greater transparency, explainability, and confidence in AI-assisted decision-making.

The company also plans to grow OCIANA's connected maritime ecosystem for supply chain organisations, delivering one real-time view shared across ports, shipping lines, and pilotage authorities instead of coordination by phone, email, and paper.

OCIANA connects to the systems these organisations already use rather than replacing them, adding sharper berth scheduling, faster booking and pilot requests, reliable pre-arrival notifications, coordinated voyage plans, and consistent Just-in-Time arrivals.

What's Changing

Starting immediately, GSTS.ca will redirect to the company's new website, OCIANA.com. All products, services, and points of contact remain unchanged - only the company name and brand identity are updating to reflect the platform customers already know and trust.

To learn more about OCIANA, visit ociana.com.

About OCIANA

OCIANA (previously Global Spatial Technology Solutions or GSTS) is a global maritime intelligence company helping organisations move from awareness to action. For defence and security missions, OCIANA helps teams identify the behaviours that need investigation, detect threats earlier, interpret intent faster, and act with confidence. For maritime supply chain organisations, OCIANA powers smarter voyage and resource planning, reducing fuel consumption, easing port congestion, and streamlining vessel turnarounds. For more information, visit OCIANA.com.

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