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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Leadde AI Video Agent Expands Enterprise Document-to-Video Workflows for Training, Compliance and Business Communication

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadde AI today announced expanded enterprise document-to-video workflows that turn trusted business documents into editable, multilingual videos for training, compliance, onboarding, and internal communication, enabling teams to generate scripts, scenes, and videos in minutes.

Redefining Document-to-Video Workflows

As organizations manage growing volumes of internal knowledge, static documents are often difficult to scale across teams, regions, and languages. Leadde AI Video Agent addresses this challenge through document-to-video workflows across PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, Word documents, SOPs, product manuals, training materials, and internal knowledge files. Leadde analyzes source materials and generates editable scripts, narration, subtitles, and scenes for review.

Built for Enterprise Training and Industry Communication

For manufacturing teams, SOPs and safety manuals can become training videos for frontline workers. For healthcare and finance organizations, PDF to videoworkflows turn policy, compliance, and customer education materials into reviewable video drafts. For HR and learning teams, Leadde works as an AI training video generator, helping onboarding materials become multilingual learning videos.

Designed for Accuracy and Control

Leadde is designed for enterprise workflows where accuracy, reviewability, localization, team collaboration, and reuse are critical. Its PowerPoint to video workflows help teams turn internal decks and training presentations into reusable video assets. With member management and collaboration features, Leadde helps enterprise teams coordinate reviews, manage projects, and maintain consistency.

"The enterprise challenge is not simply generating more videos. It is turning trusted business knowledge into communication assets that can be reviewed, localized, and reused," said Chase Yang, Founder and CEO of Leadde AI. "Leadde helps companies move from static documents to controllable video workflows."

Proven Impact Across Enterprise Use Cases

Leadde supports enterprise video workflows for leading insurance groups, global industrial companies, and organizations across multiple industries. Based on customer-reported results, organizations using Leadde have reported approximately 90% improvement in training video production efficiency, 70% reduction in production costs, and a 10-fold expansion in video content scale.

About Leadde AI

Founded in Singapore in 2025, Leadde AI is a business video agent platform that helps enterprise teams and Fortune Global 500 customers transform business documents into professional multilingual videos. Its upcoming Avatar O capability advances avatar technology from script-driven delivery to content-aware presenting, enabling avatars to interpret visuals and explain content through gaze, pointing, and motion.

Media Contact:

Email: support@leadde.ai Website: leadde.ai

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leadde-ai-video-agent-expands-enterprise-document-to-video-workflows-for-training-compliance-and-business-communication-302861606.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.