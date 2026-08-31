Leadde AI Video Agent Expands Enterprise Document-to-Video Workflows for Training, Compliance and Business Communication

SINGAPORE, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadde AI today announced expanded enterprise document-to-video workflows that turn trusted business documents into editable, multilingual videos for training, compliance, onboarding, and internal communication, enabling teams to generate scripts, scenes, and videos in minutes.

Redefining Document-to-Video Workflows

As organizations manage growing volumes of internal knowledge, static documents are often difficult to scale across teams, regions, and languages. Leadde AI Video Agent addresses this challenge through document-to-video workflows across PDFs, PowerPoint presentations, Word documents, SOPs, product manuals, training materials, and internal knowledge files. Leadde analyzes source materials and generates editable scripts, narration, subtitles, and scenes for review.

Built for Enterprise Training and Industry Communication

For manufacturing teams, SOPs and safety manuals can become training videos for frontline workers. For healthcare and finance organizations, PDF to video workflows turn policy, compliance, and customer education materials into reviewable video drafts. For HR and learning teams, Leadde works as an AI training video generator , helping onboarding materials become multilingual learning videos.

Designed for Accuracy and Control

Leadde is designed for enterprise workflows where accuracy, reviewability, localization, team collaboration, and reuse are critical. Its PowerPoint to video workflows help teams turn internal decks and training presentations into reusable video assets. With member management and collaboration features, Leadde helps enterprise teams coordinate reviews, manage projects, and maintain consistency.

"The enterprise challenge is not simply generating more videos. It is turning trusted business knowledge into communication assets that can be reviewed, localized, and reused," said Chase Yang, Founder and CEO of Leadde AI. "Leadde helps companies move from static documents to controllable video workflows."

Proven Impact Across Enterprise Use Cases

Leadde supports enterprise video workflows for leading insurance groups, global industrial companies, and organizations across multiple industries. Based on customer-reported results, organizations using Leadde have reported approximately 90% improvement in training video production efficiency, 70% reduction in production costs, and a 10-fold expansion in video content scale.

About Leadde AI

Founded in Singapore in 2025, Leadde AI is a business video agent platform that helps enterprise teams and Fortune Global 500 customers transform business documents into professional multilingual videos. Its upcoming Avatar O capability advances avatar technology from script-driven delivery to content-aware presenting, enabling avatars to interpret visuals and explain content through gaze, pointing, and motion.

Media Contact:

Email: support@leadde.ai Website: leadde.ai

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