Kroll Introduces APEX to Drive Measurable Business Outcomes from AI Investment

NEW YORK and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fal.Con 2026 - Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, today announced the launch of Kroll AI Automation Prioritization EXecution (APEX). A new capability developed on the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, Kroll APEX enables organizations to make more informed cyber investment decisions by quantifying the expected operational effort, cost and business value of AI, automation and hybrid approaches.

AI represents a significant and growing investment for organizations, yet many lack clear, measurable outcomes for CFOs to evaluate return on investment. "Worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total $2.59 trillion in 2026, a 47% increase year-over-year," according to Gartner, Inc.1

Kroll APEX, built with Charlotte AI AgentWorks and Falcon Foundry, provides a data-driven decision framework that identifies, prioritizes and evaluates cyber use cases, enabling organizations to determine where AI, automation or a combination of both is most appropriate, before engineering work begins.

Kroll works with clients to assess their cyber environment, organizational priorities and operational data through a structured discovery process. Using Kroll's experience across thousands of cyber engagements, alongside client-specific financial and operational inputs, APEX identifies and prioritizes opportunities, estimates implementation effort and expected returns and presents these insights through an intuitive dashboard embedded within the Falcon platform. Clients can use the capability as a strategic assessment or as part of an ongoing advisory engagement, continually refining cyber priorities as their organizations evolve.

The result is greater confidence in cyber investment decisions and stronger alignment between security strategy and business objectives. By providing finance and security leaders with a shared view of investment priorities and expected outcomes, APEX helps organizations optimize technology spending, accelerate decision-making and build more resilient cyber programs.

"Kroll APEX changes the conversation from 'Should we invest in AI?' to 'Where will AI, automation or human expertise deliver the greatest value?'," said Dave Burg , Global Group Head of Cyber and Data Resilience at Kroll. "With cyber risks mounting and spending accelerating, CFOs and CISOs are under growing pressure to bring financial discipline and operational insight together to make more informed cyber investment decisions. Boards are calling for greater clarity around these decisions, and Kroll provides the insight to prioritize initiatives based on measurable business outcomes rather than guesswork."

Kroll APEX reflects the continued evolution of the strategic relationship between Kroll and CrowdStrike, expanding on Kroll's role as a founding member of CrowdStrike's Charlotte AI AgentWorks Ecosystem and Project QuiltWorks.

By combining CrowdStrike's AI-native cybersecurity platform with Kroll's advisory expertise, implementation experience and proprietary methodologies, the collaboration enables organizations to make evidence-based decisions that align security investment with broader business priorities.

"AI is redefining what's possible in cybersecurity, but value comes from applying it where it can have the greatest impact," said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. "Kroll is combining its deep advisory expertise with the power of Falcon to help customers turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes. APEX is a great example of how our partners are building on CrowdStrike to drive innovation and deliver more value for customers."

To discover how Kroll and CrowdStrike can help your organization maximize the value of its cyber investments, visit kroll.com/crowdstrike.

About Kroll

As the leading independent provider of financial and risk advisory solutions, Kroll leverages our unique insights, data and technology to help clients stay ahead of complex valuation demands. Kroll's team of more than 6,500 professionals worldwide continues the firm's nearly 100-year history of trusted expertise spanning risk, governance, transactions and valuation. Our advanced solutions and intelligence provide clients the foresight they need to create an enduring competitive advantage. At Kroll, our values define who we are and how we partner with clients and communities. Learn more at kroll.com.

1 Gartner Press Release, "Gartner Forecasts Worldwide AI Spending to Grow 47 Percent in 2026," 19 May 2026. https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2026-05-19-gartner-forecasts-worldwide-ai-spending-to-grow-47-percent-in-2026. GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates

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