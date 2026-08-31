Maritime Safety System Market worth $8.12 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Maritime Safety System Market will grow from USD 6.29 billion in 2026 to USD 8.12 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 40 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Maritime Safety System Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Maritime Safety System Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 6.02 billion

USD 6.02 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 6.29 billion

USD 6.29 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.12 billion

USD 8.12 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 5.2%

Maritime Safety System Market Trends & Insights:

The Maritime Safety System Market is entering a phase of technology-driven modernization, supported by the increasing need to improve vessel safety, navigation accuracy, situational awareness, and emergency response.

By offering, the hardware segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 50.5% in 2026.

By safety application, navigation & collision prevention is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025.

By operating environment, the onboard vessel segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2025.

Europe is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

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The Maritime Safety System Market is becoming increasingly important as shipowners, vessel operators, ports, offshore operators, and maritime authorities adopt integrated technologies to improve navigation safety, collision prevention, vessel traffic awareness, distress communication, emergency response, fire and hazard protection, and vessel and crew monitoring. Maritime safety systems are evolving from standalone equipment toward connected architectures that combine marine electronics, digital navigation, software, sensors, communication networks, remote monitoring, and intelligent decision-support capabilities. The transition toward IHO S-100-based interoperable maritime information, increasing vessel connectivity, AI-enabled situational awareness, autonomous and remotely operated vessel technologies, and greater ship-shore integration are creating new opportunities for market growth. Regulatory frameworks such as SOLAS, GMDSS, and the IMO MASS Code, together with IMO's maritime digitalization initiatives, continue to influence technology adoption and system requirements. However, high installation and integration costs, regulatory and certification requirements, cybersecurity risks, interoperability challenges, complex vessel retrofits, and the need for reliable operation in harsh maritime environments continue to affect market adoption.

By offering, the software segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By offering, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Maritime operators are increasingly adopting software-based solutions for electronic navigation, collision prevention, vessel traffic and situational awareness, safety monitoring, emergency decision support, remote monitoring, and digital safety management. The transition toward interoperable maritime data through the IHO S-100 framework is further increasing demand for software capable of integrating standardized maritime information into navigation and operational systems. At the same time, AI, computer vision, predictive analytics, connectivity, and remote-operation technologies are expanding the capabilities of maritime safety software beyond conventional monitoring and alerting. The growing integration of onboard systems with shore-based operations centers is also creating demand for cloud-connected applications, remote diagnostics, software updates, and digital decision-support capabilities. These developments are expected to make software the fastest-growing offering segment through 2031.

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By safety application, the vessel & crew safety monitoring segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

By safety application, the vessel & crew safety monitoring segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of connected sensors, computer vision, AI-based object detection, anomaly detection, predictive monitoring, and remote supervision is enabling operators to continuously monitor vessel conditions, crew safety, surrounding objects, and operational risks. The development of autonomous and remotely operated vessels is further increasing the requirement for continuous monitoring and shore-based oversight, as safe operations increasingly depend on combining sensor data, vessel information, environmental conditions, and human supervision. IMO's evolving framework for maritime autonomous surface ships also addresses areas such as navigation, connectivity, remote operations, risk assessment, and human oversight. Consequently, demand for AI-enabled vessel monitoring, crew-safety monitoring, intelligent situational awareness, remote supervision, and predictive safety applications is expected to increase substantially during the forecast period, positioning vessel & crew safety monitoring as the fastest-growing safety application.

Europe is estimated to account for a significant share of the Maritime Safety System Market in 2026.

Europe is estimated to account for a significant share of the Maritime Safety System Market in 2026, supported by its large commercial shipping industry, extensive port infrastructure, strong maritime regulatory framework, and presence of leading maritime technology and marine-equipment manufacturers. Countries such as Germany, the UK, Norway, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands have established maritime industries spanning commercial shipping, shipbuilding, offshore energy, ports, and marine technology. European shipowners and operators are increasingly investing in navigation and collision-prevention systems, vessel traffic and situational-awareness solutions, communication and distress-management systems, fire and hazard protection, and vessel and crew monitoring technologies. The region's emphasis on maritime safety, environmental performance, digitalization, and fleet modernization is supporting the replacement of legacy equipment and the adoption of integrated, software-enabled safety systems.

The European market growth is also supported by the region's strong maritime technology ecosystem, including companies such as Kongsberg Maritime, Wärtsilä, NAVTOR, DNV, and other marine technology and classification organizations. These companies contribute to the development of navigation, automation, digital maritime solutions, vessel monitoring, remote operations, safety management, and maritime data technologies. The adoption of IHO S-100-based digital navigation, increasing ship-shore connectivity, remote monitoring, and AI-enabled situational awareness is creating additional opportunities for European maritime safety-system providers. The region's extensive offshore energy activity, particularly in the North Sea, also supports demand for safety monitoring, communication, emergency response, fire and hazard protection, and remote operational-support systems for offshore installations.

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Top Companies in Maritime Safety System Market:

The Top Companies in Maritime Safety System Market are Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Wärtsilä (Finland), NAVTOR (Norway), FURUNO Europe, Consilium Safety (Sweden), Sperry Marine (UK), DNV (Norway), and other regional maritime technology providers. These companies are strengthening their market positions through integrated bridge solutions, navigation and positioning technologies, digital safety platforms, remote monitoring, maritime connectivity, automation, and lifecycle services. European vendors are also benefiting from the region's strong shipowner and shipyard relationships and established installed bases, allowing them to generate recurring opportunities through equipment upgrades, software updates, maintenance, certification, and other lifecycle services.

Maritime Safety System Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

Investment activity in maritime safety is increasingly focused on AI-driven navigation, autonomous vessels, maritime surveillance, and digital safety platforms. For instance, Orca AI raised funding to expand its autonomous navigation and maritime safety platform, while Saildrone secured investment to scale autonomous maritime intelligence for security and defense applications. In Asia, Seadronix attracted investment for its AI-based autonomous navigation technology, highlighting growing investor interest in smart vessel operations and situational awareness. Government-backed financing is also supporting large maritime surveillance projects, such as SRT Marine Systems' international coastal surveillance programs.

Revenue Shift Context

The global Maritime Safety System Market is projected to grow from USD 6.29 billion in 2026 to USD 8.12 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Revenue in the Maritime Safety System Market is increasingly shifting toward integrated maritime surveillance, digital navigation, and advanced monitoring solutions. Leading companies are strengthening their positions by expanding their offerings across maritime surveillance, navigation safety, vessel monitoring, and digital technologies. At the same time, aftermarket services, maintenance, software updates, and lifecycle support are becoming increasingly important sources of revenue. This reflects a broader shift from one-time equipment sales toward recurring service-based business models, as maritime operators seek long-term support, system upgrades, and reliable performance throughout the operational life of their vessels and safety infrastructure.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the maritime safety system ecosystem during January-June 2026 appears targeted rather than broad-based, with transactions focused on strengthening vessel monitoring, maritime intelligence, ship safety electronics and onboard technical systems. The most directly relevant transaction was the integration of ENAG into Francbord, which combines marine safety electronics with electrical systems. Other verified transactions expanded adjacent maritime safety capabilities through AIS-based vessel tracking and real-time vessel-movement intelligence.

MARITIME SAFETY SYSTEM MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2026-JUNE 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description June 2026 Acquisition Ofiniti (Norway) Teqplay (Netherlands) Ofiniti, a DNV Ventures portfolio company, acquired Teqplay, a provider of AIS-driven port-call and vessel-movement intelligence. Teqplay's platform uses real-time AIS, weather and port data and tracks vessel/cargo movements across 490 ports in 90 countries. The acquisition adds real-time vessel visibility, port-call analytics and operational decision-support capabilities. This is an adjacent maritime-safety / vessel-situational-awareness transaction rather than a pure onboard safety-system acquisition. April 2026 Acquisition SINAY (France) MariTrace (UK) SINAY announced the acquisition of MariTrace to strengthen its maritime intelligence platform. MariTrace provides AIS vessel-tracking data, adding vessel visibility and maritime data capabilities to SINAY's platform. The transaction is relevant to the broader maritime safety and situational-awareness ecosystem, although it is not a conventional onboard safety-equipment acquisition. SINAY's official release confirms the transaction date as 23 April 2026. January 2026 Merger / Strategic Combination Francbord / Ecomer Group (France) ENAG (France) Francbord was formed through the combination of Marinelec Technologies, Ecomer Data and ENAG. Marinelec specializes in marine surveillance, alarm and safety products, while ENAG supplies electrical equipment for demanding marine environments, including backup power supplies for GMDSS systems. Bpifrance confirmed the combination on 7 January 2026 and stated that the transaction strengthens the group's position as a supplier of maritime technology solutions.

Company Revenue Share Details

The total market share of the top five players is 32.1%, representing a fragmented market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The top 10 key players, contributing to around 41.8% of the total market share, are FURUNO (Japan), Kongsberg Maritime (Norway), Wärtsilä (Finland), Japan Radio Co. (JRC) (Japan), Tokyo Keiki (Japan), Sperry Marine (USA), SRT Marine Systems (UK), Consilium Safety (Sweden), Dräger (Germany), NAVTOR (Norway), Marlink (France), Viasat/Inmarsat Maritime (USA), Iridium Communications (USA), Cobham Satcom (UK), VIKING Life-Saving Equipment (Denmark), Survitec (UK), Orca AI (Israel), Avikus (South Korea), SEA.AI (Austria), M2Intelligence (South Korea), Hefring Marine (Iceland), NAPA (Finland), Maritime Optima (Norway), Seaber (France), Clearbot (Hong Kong), FleetMon (Germany), Sea Machines Robotics (USA), and Captain AI (Belgium), reflects the market's broad competitive landscape and suggests that future consolidation may be driven by both large platform providers and focused maritime safety system specialists.

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