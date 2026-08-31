Europi Property Group AB (publ): Interim Report, January - June 2026

Comparisons stated in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year

January - June 2026

Rental income amounted to EUR 11,688k (13,954) - decrease stemming from Ecologis Portugal being accounted for using the equity method following the partial sale in the last quarter of 2025

Net operating income amounted to EUR 7,877k (9,622) - decrease also driven by the accounting treatment of Ecologis Portugal

Profit incl. changes in value in associates & joint ventures totalled EUR 3,625k (6,610)

- change driven primarily by lower fair value uplifts in the underlying portfolio of associates & joint ventures

- change driven primarily by lower fair value uplifts in the underlying portfolio of associates & joint ventures Net profit for the period amounted to EUR 724k (8,195) - change mainly driven by lower fair value uplifts in associates & joint ventures and a fair value decrease in the office portfolio

The gross asset value (GAV) of the property portfolio amounted to EUR 722m (672) at the end of the period

The loan-to-value ratio was 36% (41%) at the end of the period

Significant events during the second quarter

Three additional houses were acquired within the Hyde Park Properties strategy

Powered Land site has entered into a binding contract of sale to a developer of data centres

Ecologis Portugal was refinanced in the second quarter

Following the sale of Royal Wilanów at the end of the first quarter as well as a few smaller non-core sales, associated company Capital Park distributed EUR 9m to Europi

Stamp and Minerva in CityBee were also refinanced during the quarter

The annual general meeting resolved on a EUR 35m dividend

Significant events after the second quarter

Cobalt Box expanded to the Netherlands with the acquisition of two assets in the southwestern province of Zeeland

Hyde Park Properties acquired five more houses after the quarter

The tenant in CityBee's office asset Silizium in Dusseldorf confirmed its decision to vacate at lease end in August 2027 - replacement search ongoing with good interest

LX Factory Plot 10 construction and development financing facility agreed

The Interim Report, January - June 2026 is now available on the company's website https://europi.se/bond-investors .

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Willén, CEO, Europi Property Group

+46 (0) 8 411 55 77

E-mail: info@europi.se

About Europi ( https://europi.se/ ):

Europi Property Group is a pan-European real estate investment company with offices in London and Stockholm investing discretionary capital across all segments with a flexible investment strategy. Europi has since inception completed public and private transactions of more than €800m in gross asset value alongside its established network of local operating partners and completed four successful exits. By combining a truly entrepreneurial, active ownership approach with focus on social and environmental sustainability, Europi generates long term value and positive impact for all stakeholders.

This is information that Europi Property Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 16.00 CEST on 31 August, 2026.