Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - One month following its debut at the prestigious 2026 Global Digital Economy Conference in Beijing, the Global Digital Economy Lighthouse Case Collection (2026) - implemented by the Global SDGs and Leadership Development Center (GSLDC) in partnership with ITU, ITC, and DEC40 - has gained significant momentum across international markets and municipal networks. The milestone event underscores a growing global demand for enterprise-proven, replicable models in sustainable digital governance and economic growth.





Global Digital Economy Conference 2026

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Selected from 308 valid submissions across more than 60 countries and six continents, the 13 Lighthouse cases present practical models for digital transformation across different stages of development.

Developed under the United Nations Global Digital Compact framework, the initiative is jointly presented by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the Global Digital Economy Cities Alliance (DEC40), and implemented by the Global SDGs and Leadership Development Center (GSLDC). It aims to translate global digital development commitments into verifiable, replicable, and scalable practices.

Francis Gurry, Chair of DEC40 and Chair of the Lighthouse Case Review Management Committee, described the Lighthouse concept through three principles: guidance, illuminating the way forward; validation, demonstrating measurable results through real-world implementation; and enablement, helping others develop their own pathways based on proven models.

The cases span six areas and were assessed on demand orientation, verifiable outcomes, public benefit, green sustainability, trustworthy governance, and replicability and scalability.

The 13 Global Digital Economy Lighthouse Cases

Digital Urban Governance

Beijing's "Jingban" Smart Government Collaborative Office Platform: Covering all 16 districts of Beijing plus the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, together with 114 municipal agencies, Jingban integrates more than 700 government applications and processes over 140 million messages each week. It has maintained zero cybersecurity incidents over more than four years of continuous operation while supporting 29 major events, including the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Jakarta's JAKI Super App: JAKI integrates 101 municipal functions and serves 11 million residents, with more than 7 million downloads. It has reduced complaint submission time from one day to two to three minutes, consolidated 13 service channels into one, and has been replicated in six regions and institutions.

Madrid's Digital Capital Governance Programme: Operating under the MAIA responsible AI framework aligned with the EU AI Act and GDPR, the model covers risk assessment, algorithmic transparency, digital rights, and public accountability. The share of municipal services delivered through digital channels has risen from 14% in 2019 to over 83% in 2025, with more than 14 million electronic notifications issued annually.

Inclusive Digital Public Services

Beijing's Unified Appointment Registration Platform: Connecting 307 hospitals and 36 services, the platform has 27.95 million registered users and 185.7 million cumulative appointments as of May 2026. Mutual recognition of test and imaging results saves an estimated RMB 200 million annually, and improved utilization of high-demand specialist slots creates approximately 3.75 million additional effective consultations each year.

CERN's CAFEIN Federated Privacy-Preserving AI Platform: CAFEIN enables institutions to collaboratively train trusted AI models without exchanging raw data. Its privacy-preserving model has been validated in six areas, including brain MRI screening, stroke risk management, radiation oncology, and cancer prevention.

Green and Resilient Cities

Istanbul's IBS Smart Firefighting and Disaster Resilience Management System: Built on GIS technology, IBS integrates emergency dispatch, fire safety inspection, lifecycle hydrant management, emergency medical coordination, and intelligent personnel deployment. In 2024, it responded to 24,948 fire incidents and managed 132,327 emergency incidents while maintaining an average response time of six minutes and 46 seconds.

Digital Economy and Local Livelihoods

Z.AI's GLM Foundation Model and Trusted Code Capability Solution: Supporting more than 40 mainstream chip platforms, Z.AI has released over 60 open-source frontier models with more than 100 million downloads globally, serving over 5 million enterprise users and developers.

SANY Intelligent Manufacturing: SANY integrates industrial internet, IoT, big data, AI, and robotics into heavy-industry manufacturing, with its self-developed "Galileo Algorithm" embedded in advanced production scheduling to enable end-to-end machine decision-making. The standardized model has been extended to Indonesia and India: at its Indonesian Lighthouse Factory only 30 days elapsed between infrastructure completion and the first machine off the line, while replication at the Pune facility in India tripled production capacity.

Jordan's Trade Performance Gateway: Led by the Jordan Customs Department together with the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, with technical support from ITC and co-development by GIZ, the platform integrates data from more than 40 government agencies, converting over one billion trade records into more than 1,500 real-time KPIs and 450 interactive dashboards.

JD Logistics Intelligent Warehousing Network: Powered by "Logistics Super Brain 2.0" and intelligent robotics, the network operates more than 60 "Smart Wolf" intelligent warehouses worldwide, deployed in countries including the United Kingdom, Germany, and the United States. Inbound efficiency has increased sixfold, storage productivity fourfold, outbound picking efficiency threefold, and picking accuracy has reached 99.99%.

CargoWaves Intelligent Port Logistics Platform: The AI-driven inland transport solution under DP World connects more than 150 ports globally through Jebel Ali Port. Its carrier recommendation engine has reduced empty mileage by 30%, booking time by 90%, and carbon emissions per shipment by 20%.

Smart Mobility and Spatial Development

Beijing's Vehicle-Road-Cloud Autonomous Driving Demonstration: Covering 600 square kilometers and approximately 1,732 intersections, the initiative integrates 5G, BeiDou navigation, high-definition mapping, intelligent roadside sensing, and C-V2X. It has improved average intersection traffic speed by 15.1% and produced 70 technical standards.

Social Inclusion and Vulnerable Groups

BrainCo BCI Intelligent Prosthetic Solution: Using non-invasive brain-computer interfaces and AI neural decoding, the solution reduces the cost of intelligent bionic prosthetic hands to one-fifth to one-seventh of comparable imported products. By the end of 2025, the technology had reached nearly 10,000 people with limb disabilities.

From Global Cases to Transferable Solutions

More than 60% of submissions came from Asia and Africa. The review process highlighted how digital solutions developed under constraints such as limited network coverage, lower digital literacy, and restricted fiscal capacity can produce cost-effective, adaptable, and transferable models.

For cities facing similar development challenges, proven practices developed in resource-constrained environments can provide practical references for South-South and triangular cooperation.

Going forward, the Global Digital Economy Lighthouse Case Collection will be complimentary as a global public good. GSLDC and its partners will further develop standardized implementation guides and technical assistance toolkits to help transform documented best practices into models that can be adapted and deployed. Selected cases will also be promoted through South-South and triangular cooperation channels.

About GSLDC

The Global SDGs and Leadership Development Center (GSLDC) is a capacity-building platform established by UNITAR and GYLDC in Singapore in November 2024. The Center focuses on capacity building, leadership development, and multi-stakeholder collaboration, including digital governance training, digital skills programs, and city-to-city partnership networks for digital transformation.

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