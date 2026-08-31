Emergent BioSolutions Reinforces Commitment to Opioid Overdose Education and Preparedness on International Overdose Awareness Day

Ready to Rescue campaign returns to U.S. college campuses with Release Recovery Founder and CEO Zac Clark

Partnership with professional baseball player Davis Schneider seeks to raise awareness of opioid poisoning preparedness across Canada

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE: EBS) is reaffirming its commitment to expanding awareness of opioid overdose risks and increasing preparedness to help save lives. According to the World Health Organization, opioids are associated with nearly 80 percent of drug-related deaths worldwide, highlighting the continued need for education, preparedness and access to life-saving interventions.i As opioid overdose remains a significant global public health challenge, Emergent is focused on empowering people with the information and tools needed to act in the event of an opioid overdose emergency.

"Today is a reminder of the lives lost to opioid overdoses and serves as a key moment to stand with the families, friends and communities affected by this ongoing public health crisis," said Paul Williams, senior vice president, head of products business, global government and public affairs at Emergent BioSolutions. "While progress has been made, more work remains. By expanding access, awareness and availability to NARCAN Nasal Spray 4 mg and KLOXXADO Nasal Spray 8 mg we can help more people recognize an opioid emergency and be prepared to act when every second counts."

As part of these efforts, Emergent's Ready to Rescue campaign will continue its collaboration with Release Recovery and its founder and CEO, Zac Clark, by visiting college campuses across the U.S. this fall. At these events, students, faculty and staff will hear Zac's personal story, his ongoing work with Emergent and how to use life-saving naloxone. Through these events, Ready to Rescue will raise awareness about opioid emergencies and encourage everyone to carry NARCAN Nasal Spray and be prepared to respond in an opioid emergency.

"As someone who has personally struggled with opioid dependency, I know that opioid overdose emergencies do not discriminate," said Zac Clark, Founder and CEO of Release Recovery. "My own experience has fueled my passion for helping others and is one of the reasons I'm so proud of the work we do with the Ready to Rescue campaign. By continuing these conversations on college campuses, we can empower the next generation to carry NARCAN Nasal Spray and be prepared to help save a life."

NARCAN Nasal Spray became the first U.S. FDA-approved over-the-counter (OTC) naloxone product to rapidly reverse known or suspected opioid overdoses in 2023. The same year, the U.S. saw its first of three consecutive annual declines in opioid overdose deaths,ii which experts believe is in part due to OTC naloxone access. In Canada, the opioid crisis continues to have a devastating toll, with an average of 15 lives lost each day to opioid poisonings, totaling more than 53,000 nationwide since 2016.iii To address the challenges of the Canadian crisis and break down the stigma, Emergent is continuing its partnership with professional baseball player Davis Schneider, whose involvement is deeply personal.

"My older brother Steven has inspired me to be kind to others and lead by example. As a registered nurse, brother and friend, he always showed up for others with compassion," said Davis Schneider. "Losing him to an opioid overdose was a devastating loss for our family. That's why I'm honored to partner with Emergent to raise awareness of opioid emergency preparedness and the importance of carrying NARCAN Nasal Spray. Being prepared to act in a moment of crisis can mean the difference between life and loss."

Davis Schneider is featured on the newly released episode of Emergent's Countermeasures podcast alongside Dr. Bonnie Milas, Clinical Professor of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania to help further educate the public on opioid overdose risks.

NARCAN Nasal Spray, when used as directed, can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose within minutes when administered promptly and followed by emergency medical assistance. By recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose, such as slowed or stopped breathing, pinpoint-sized pupils, unresponsiveness, or pale and clammy skin, and acting quickly with NARCAN Nasal Spray, anyone can be prepared to help save a life.

Visit ReadytoRescue.com for educational resources about opioid emergency preparedness and learn more about NARCAN Nasal Spray at NARCAN.com (U.S.) and NARCANNasalSpray.ca (Canada).

Zac Clark and Davis Schneider are paid spokespeople for Emergent.

About NARCAN Nasal Spray

NARCAN Naloxone HCl Nasal Spray 4 mg is the first FDA-approved, over-the-counter (OTC) 4 mg naloxone product for the emergency treatment of opioid overdose. NARCAN Nasal Spray is not a substitute for emergency medical care. Repeat dosing may be necessary. Use as directed.

About Emergent BioSolutions

At Emergent, our mission is to protect and save lives. For over 25 years, we've been at work preparing those entrusted with protecting public health. We deliver protective and life-saving solutions for health threats like smallpox, mpox, botulism, Ebola, anthrax and opioid overdose emergencies. To learn more about how we help prepare communities around the world for today's health challenges and tomorrow's threats, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Investor Contact:

Richard S. Lindahl

Executive Vice President, CFO

lindahlr@ebsi.com

Media Contact:

Assal Hellmer

Vice President, Communications

mediarelations@ebsi.com

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i https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/opioid-overdose/

ii https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/releases/20260513.html

iii https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/news/2025/12/statement-from-the-council-of-chief-medical-officers-of-health---latest-national-data-on-substance-related-harms.html