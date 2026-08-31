EQS Voting Rights Announcement: KAP AG

KAP AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



31.08.2026 / 16:11 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: KAP AG Street: Edelzeller Straße 44 Postal code: 36043 City: Fulda

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900PL69Z32D8WH189

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Termination of financial instruments due to the termination of a shareholders' agreement

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: The Carlyle Group Inc.

City of registered office, country: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Project Diamant Bidco GmbH

Tempus Capital Beteiligungs Verwaltungs GmbH



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 21 Aug 2026

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 45.47 % 29.00 % 45.47 % 7767563 Previous notification 45.51 % 25.51 % 71.02 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE0006208408 0 3531718 0.00 % 45.47 % Total 3531718 45.47 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Termination right resulting in re-transfer N/A N/A 2252593 29.00 % Total 2252593 29.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Counterparty to a conditional Put Right N/A N/A Physical 2252593 29.00 % Total 2252593 29.00 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) The Carlyle Group Inc. % % % Carlyle Holdings III GP Management L.L.C. % % % Carlyle Holdings III GP L.P. % % % Carlyle Holdings III GP Sub L.L.C. % % % Carlyle Holdings III L.P % % % TC Group Cayman, L.P. % % % TC Group Cayman Sub L.P. % % % CSP IV (Cayman 3) GP, Ltd. % % % CSP IV (Cayman 3) General Partner, L.P. % % % CSP IV (Cayman 3), L.P. % % % Diamant Acquisition, L.P. % % % CSP Diamant Luxco 1 S.à r.l. % % % CSP Diamant Luxco 2 S.à r.l. % % % Project Diamant Administration GmbH % % % Project Diamant GmbH & Co. KG % % % Project Diamant Bidco GmbH 45.47 % 29.00 % 45.47 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Instruments in each of 7.b.1 and 7.b.2 relate to the same voting rights included in 7.a. Therefore, neither instruments in 7.b.1 and 7.b.2, nor instruments in 7.b and voting rights in 7.a, are aggregated.

Date

27 Aug 2026





31.08.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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