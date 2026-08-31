CPS Technologies Corp.: CPS Technologies Secures Initial Defense Order for Tungsten Components

NORTON, Mass., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: CPSH) today announced that it has received its first product order from a defense-related customer for tungsten alloy components manufactured using the Company's proprietary QuickSet Injection Molding process. The order, placed by a research group supporting the U.S. military, represents the largest contract of its kind received by the Company to date. Additional details cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality provisions. The continued development of the Company's QuickSet technology is supported through funding from an ongoing Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) award, previously disclosed, from the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM); the $1.15 million Phase II contract, led by Mark Occhionero, PhD, began in 2025 and is scheduled to continue through September 2027.

Following the successful fulfillment of a smaller commercial order earlier in 2026, the Company now expects to complete its first defense-related contract later this year. CPS' novel manufacturing process enables the production of near-net-shape components with final dimensions and features incorporated directly into the molded product, significantly reducing or eliminating the need for extensive post-production machining.

"This order provides important market validation that QuickSet Injection Molding addresses a critical customer need and is directly aligned with our corporate vision," said Brian Mackey, CEO. "This process eliminates final machining and dramatically reduces material waste, which is particularly valuable given the high cost of tungsten in today's market. QuickSet Injection Molding also demonstrates greater scalability than traditional metal injection molding, enabling the efficient production of dramatically larger components.

"While our core business remains strong, we are very encouraged by this early positive customer feedback and the potential it demonstrates for our broadening product lineup. This order also reinforces our decision to relocate to a larger facility in 2027, providing additional space and production capacity as we continue to expand our product offerings. Importantly, this order is separate from the core objectives of the Phase II program, which itself has significant future commercialization potential. These are exciting days for CPS."

The Company previously announced plans to relocate to a larger facility in 2027 as it prepares to support increased production capacity and continued growth across its expanding product portfolio.

About CPS

CPS is an advanced materials company that designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance material solutions to global customers in transportation, energy, automotive, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and defense. The company specializes in proprietary metal matrix composites (MMCs), combining metals and ceramics to deliver superior strength, thermal management, and reliability for demanding applications such as high-speed rail, HVDC systems, mass transit, electric vehicles, internet equipment, and electrical infrastructure. CPS also produces hermetic packaging for high-reliability power and communications modules, supporting avionics, GPS, microprocessors, and specialized integrated circuits. Additionally, its lightweight HybridTech Armor® provides high strength-to-weight protection. CPS focuses on innovation, quality, and diversified high-growth markets to drive sustained, profitable growth. The Company's Vision is "to pioneer the next generation of high-performance materials and solve the world's toughest engineering challenges."

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2025 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.

CPS Technologies Corp.

111 South Worcester Street

Norton, MA 02766

www.cpstechnologysolutions.com

Investor Relations:

Chris Witty

646-438-9385

cwitty@darrowir.com