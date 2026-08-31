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WKN: A400LM | ISIN: US04686J8615 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
31.08.26 | 17:06
23,820 US-Dollar
-0,33 % -0,080
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD PFD A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATHENE HOLDING LTD PFD A 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 14:36 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Athene Holding Ltd.: Athene Names Brett Gibson as Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), today announced that Brett Gibson is joining the company as Executive Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

"Brett brings nearly 20 years of experience in credit research, capital markets, and institutional investor engagement to Athene's retirement platform," said Grant Kvalheim, CEO of Athene. "Brett's strong relationships with fixed income investors and knowledge of the industry will complement our team's capabilities as we continue to build on Athene's market leadership and financial performance."

Gibson joins Athene from J.P. Morgan Securities, where he most recently served as Executive Director, North America Credit Research. During his tenure, he specialized in analyzing investment-grade insurance and healthcare companies through various market cycles, including extensive analysis of Life Insurance industry balance sheets and investment portfolios.

"I am excited to join Athene given its many operational and balance sheet strengths and the opportunity it has to help increase retirement security at such an important time," said Gibson. "Athene's scale and expertise make it well positioned for continued profitable growth while maintaining its position as one of the best capitalized financial services companies in the world. I look forward to helping communicate these strengths to key stakeholders, maintaining our industry leading disclosures and transparency, and enhancing our position within the capital markets."

About Athene
Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with $473 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2026, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact
Alyssa Castelli
Director, External Relations
+1 (646) 768-7304
Alyssa.castelli@athene.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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