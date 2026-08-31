Athene Holding Ltd.: Athene Names Brett Gibson as Executive Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), today announced that Brett Gibson is joining the company as Executive Vice President and Head of Investor Relations.

"Brett brings nearly 20 years of experience in credit research, capital markets, and institutional investor engagement to Athene's retirement platform," said Grant Kvalheim, CEO of Athene. "Brett's strong relationships with fixed income investors and knowledge of the industry will complement our team's capabilities as we continue to build on Athene's market leadership and financial performance."

Gibson joins Athene from J.P. Morgan Securities, where he most recently served as Executive Director, North America Credit Research. During his tenure, he specialized in analyzing investment-grade insurance and healthcare companies through various market cycles, including extensive analysis of Life Insurance industry balance sheets and investment portfolios.



"I am excited to join Athene given its many operational and balance sheet strengths and the opportunity it has to help increase retirement security at such an important time," said Gibson. "Athene's scale and expertise make it well positioned for continued profitable growth while maintaining its position as one of the best capitalized financial services companies in the world. I look forward to helping communicate these strengths to key stakeholders, maintaining our industry leading disclosures and transparency, and enhancing our position within the capital markets."

About Athene

Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with $473 billion of total assets as of June 30, 2026, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact

Alyssa Castelli

Director, External Relations

+1 (646) 768-7304

Alyssa.castelli@athene.com