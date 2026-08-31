Latin Metals Inc.: Latin Metals Partners with Geomorphic AI to Accelerate New Project Generation in Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Services, Data Use and Royalty Agreement (the "Agreement") with Geomorphic AI Corporation ("Geomorphic"), a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform.

Under the Agreement, Geomorphic will apply its artificial intelligence and geoscience platform to Latin Metals' extensive proprietary exploration database in Argentina to identify, evaluate and rank new mineral exploration opportunities for potential acquisition.

Highlights:

Leveraging a proprietary exploration database: Over the past 25 years, Latin Metals together with predecessor companies has assembled extensive exploration data throughout Argentina.

Generating new projects: Geomorphic will use its purpose-built AI-driven geoscience platform to systematically identify, evaluate and rank new mineral exploration opportunities for potential addition to Latin Metals' portfolio.

Feeding the pipeline: Upon receiving the ranked exploration targets, Latin Metals will evaluate the highest-priority opportunities and, where warranted, secure the associated mineral rights and advance them as new projects.

Increased investment: The ultimate goal is to place more projects with high-quality partners and increase the overall level of partner-funded investment across Latin Metals' Argentine project portfolio.

Keith Henderson, Latin Metals' CEO, stated:

"As Latin Metals continues to secure partners and attract investment for its existing projects in Peru and Argentina, replenishing and expanding the Company's project pipeline is becoming an increasingly important priority. Latin Metals has built a proprietary exploration database based on extensive historical work completed throughout Argentina. The challenge is that fully assessing this large dataset, generating exploration targets, and systematically ranking those targets using conventional methods could take years. Geomorphic's platform provides an opportunity to dramatically accelerate this process. By applying artificial intelligence to our existing database, we can reduce the time required to identify and rank prospective targets to a fraction of what would otherwise be required. This allows Latin Metals to move more quickly from data analysis to the acquisition of the highest-priority opportunities."

Mr. Henderson continued:

"The value proposition therefore extends well beyond simply adopting artificial intelligence. It is about saving time, accelerating decision-making, and fast-tracking the extraction of value from a proprietary dataset that Latin Metals has already invested considerable time and capital to build. As new projects are acquired from the ranked target pipeline, we aim to substantially increase our ability to attract high-quality exploration partners and additional investment dollars."

Commercial Terms

If Latin Metals or an affiliate acquires mineral rights (an "Acquired Property") within or adjacent to a target area ("Target Area") identified by Geomorphic during the applicable five-year royalty qualification period, Geomorphic will receive a perpetual NSR royalty equal to 0.5% of the net smelter returns attributable to Latin Metals' or its affiliate's interest in the Acquired Property (the "Geomorphic Royalty"). The Agreement applies the royalty only to the applicable attributable interest, rather than to interests held by unrelated third parties.

Latin Metals maintains sole discretion over whether to investigate, stake, acquire, finance, develop or otherwise pursue any Target Area. If Latin Metals elects not to pursue a Target Area, or a Target Area otherwise becomes a released target area under the Agreement, Geomorphic may pursue mineral rights within that area and, upon Geomorphic or an affiliate acquiring an interest in such mineral rights, Latin Metals will receive a reciprocal perpetual NSR royalty equal to 0.5% of the net smelter returns attributable to Geomorphic's or its affiliates' interest in the applicable property (the "Latin Royalty").

Geomorphic will receive a US$5,000 success fee in respect of each Target Area in which Latin Metals acquires qualifying mineral rights, and Latin Metals will receive a reciprocal US$5,000 success fee in respect of each released target area in which Geomorphic acquires mineral rights, in each case up to an aggregate of US$50,000. Mineral rights currently held or agreed to be acquired by Latin Metals or its affiliates, or in respect of which Latin Metals or an affiliate is actively engaged in bona fide negotiations to acquire an interest, are excluded from the Agreement. Latin Metals retains ownership of its exploration database. The initial term of the Agreement will be 12 months (subject to extension if agreed).

About Geomorphic AI Corporation

Geomorphic AI Corporation is a private North American AI-driven minerals prospect generator with a proprietary geoscience platform. Geomorphic deploys purpose-built artificial intelligence tools across geology, geochemistry, geophysics, data capture, geological modelling, permit screening and mineral prospect evaluation. Its technology is used to support project origination, target identification and ranking, exploration analysis and technical evaluation.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. The Company generates and advances exploration projects before securing well-funded partners to undertake significant exploration expenditures.

This approach provides shareholders with exposure to multiple exploration and discovery opportunities while limiting the capital required to advance individual projects. Latin Metals is actively generating new opportunities and seeking strategic partners to advance its portfolio.

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Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

- Keith Henderson.

President & CEO

For further details on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.latin-metals.com) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 1920 - 1188 West Georgia Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6E 4A2

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations

Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com

Phone: 778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company's Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities, actual results of exploration activities, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSX-V acceptance for filing of the Option Agreements, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.com-

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.