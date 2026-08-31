Oligonucleotide CDMO Market worth $11.14 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Oligonucleotide CDMO Market is projected to reach USD 11.14 billion by 2031 from USD 3.88 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 23.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Oligonucleotide CDMO Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 3.88 billion

USD 3.88 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 11.14 billion

USD 11.14 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 23.5%

Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Trends & Insights:

North America accounted for 43.2% of the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2025.

By service type, contract manufacturing accounted for the largest share (42.1%) of the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2025.

By type, antisense oligonucleotides accounted for 55.3% the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2025.

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The growing number of oligonucleotide programs advancing from preclinical development to clinical trials and commercialization is driving demand for CDMOs that can support multiple stages of the development lifecycle. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing process and analytical development, synthesis, purification, scale-up, and GMP manufacturing to specialized CDMOs. The need for process continuity across development stages is also rising as sponsors seek to reduce technology-transfer requirements and avoid extensive process redevelopment. This supports greater consistency in product quality and manufacturing performance. Demand is particularly increasing for CDMOs with scalable capabilities that can support programs as they transition from small development batches to larger clinical and commercial production. The growing complexity of modified and conjugated oligonucleotides is further increasing the need for specialized synthesis, purification, analytical characterization, and scale-up capabilities. These requirements are encouraging sponsors to select CDMOs with integrated development and manufacturing platforms rather than relying on multiple specialized service providers.

By service type, the contract development segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period for the oligonucleotide CDMO market.

By service type, the oligonucleotide CDMO market is segmented into contract manufacturing, contract development, and other services. Contract development will be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing outsourcing of oligonucleotide production as programs advance toward clinical and commercial stages. CDMOs provide GMP synthesis, purification, scale-up, and quality control to meet growing production requirements. The commercial stage contributes significantly, as approved oligonucleotide therapies require a reliable, long-term API supply. Clinical-stage programs also drive demand for scalable manufacturing to support later-stage trials. The growing need for specialized manufacturing infrastructure and consistent product quality further supports the dominance of contract manufacturing.

By application, the therapeutic application segment held the largest share of the oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2025.

By application, the oligonucleotide CDMO market is segmented into therapeutic, research, and diagnostic applications. In 2025, therapeutic applications accounted for the largest market share. This is primarily due to the growing development of oligonucleotide-based therapeutics and increasing demand for GMP manufacturing. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly outsourcing synthesis, purification, analytical testing, and commercial-scale production to specialized CDMOs. The advancement of ASO and siRNA programs across clinical and commercial stages is further increasing demand for scalable manufacturing capabilities. The growing complexity of therapeutic oligonucleotides and the need for consistent quality during scale-up also support the leading position of therapeutic applications in the market.

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By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the oligonucleotide CDMO market. This position is supported by a strong concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with active oligonucleotide pipelines and established manufacturing infrastructure. The region has developed capabilities across oligonucleotide synthesis, purification, analytical development, and GMP manufacturing. Rising demand for clinical and commercial manufacturing capacity is further supporting regional growth. Advancements in ASO, siRNA, and other oligonucleotide programs are increasing the need for scalable production and specialized manufacturing services. The region also benefits from established clinical development capabilities and a mature regulatory environment that supports the development and manufacturing of oligonucleotide therapeutics. Increasing outsourcing by sponsors seeking specialized manufacturing infrastructure is expected to further strengthen North America's position in the market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Oligonucleotide CDMO companies include Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Bachem (Switzerland), WuXi AppTec, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), and ST Pharm (South Korea), among others.

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Oligonucleotide CDMO Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The oligonucleotide CDMO market is seeing rising strategic investment, driven by portfolio expansion into advanced solid-phase synthesis and high-throughput purification lines. Additionally, growing demand for genetic and RNA-based therapies in clinical trials, for rare genetic disorders, and in oncology serves as a key investment area. Investment activity is increasingly focused on acquiring established synthesis and reagent capabilities, strengthening recurring manufacturing contracts, and expanding access to certified Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facilities.

For instance, major players such as Agilent have invested heavily, committing more than USD 740 million since 2023 to scale commercial oligonucleotide manufacturing capacity, with additional line activations through 2027, underscoring the strategic value of oligonucleotide CDMO services in high-growth genetic and precision medicine markets.

Revenue Shift Context

The oligonucleotide CDMO market is gradually shifting revenue from ad hoc contract manufacturing to integrated contract development and manufacturing. The global oligonucleotide CDMO market is projected to grow from USD 3.88 billion in 2026 to USD 11.14 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 23.5%. A growing share of incremental revenue is expected to come from contract manufacturing services and other services, such as analytical services and regulatory support. This evolution is largely driven by biopharmaceutical innovators seeking end-to-end strategic partners to mitigate supply chain bottlenecks and accelerate timelines from early-stage candidate screening to large-scale commercialization. As advanced modalities such as short interfering RNAs (siRNAs) and antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) advance through late-stage clinical pipelines, developers increasingly prefer consolidated service models that seamlessly integrate process development, analytical validation, and regulatory filing support under a single roof. Consequently, CDMOs are expanding their specialized infrastructure to capture high-margin, long-term commercial supply agreements rather than relying solely on transactional, project-based synthesis orders.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the oligonucleotide CDMO market are being driven by the need to expand specialized CDMO capabilities, strengthen oligonucleotide manufacturing platforms, and add complementary nucleic-acid technologies.

OLIGONUCLEOTIDE CDMO MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description January 2025 Acquisition Maravai LifeSciences (US) Molecular Assemblies, Inc. (US) Maravai acquired intellectual property and relevant assets from Molecular Assemblies, including its Fully Enzymatic Synthesis technology. Maravai stated that the technology would enhance oligonucleotide manufacturing capabilities at TriLink BioTechnologies. The technology is intended to complement TriLink's capabilities and expand its ability to manufacture next-generation nucleic acids, including custom oligos. September 2024 Acquisition Agilent Technologies, Inc.(US) BIOVECTRA (Canada) Agilent agreed to acquire BIOVECTRA, a specialized CDMO, for USD 925 million and completed the acquisition in September 2024. Agilent stated that the transaction would expand its CDMO portfolio and add capabilities across emerging modalities. Subsequent reporting noted that BIOVECTRA builds on Agilent's oligonucleotide expertise and expands its capabilities in RNA therapeutics and gene editing.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top five players account for approximately 50-55% of the global oligonucleotide CDMO market, indicating a moderately consolidated competitive landscape. This concentration reflects the broad service and manufacturing portfolios, recurring development and scale-up contracts, established customer relationships, and global commercial reach of major market participants. Companies such as Bachem (Switzerland), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), WuXi AppTec (China), and ST Pharm (South Korea) collectively shape the competitive environment through their presence across solid-phase synthesis, process development, cGMP manufacturing, purification, and related analytical services. Their continued focus on high-throughput automation, complex chemical modifications, clinical-stage scale-up, and specialized therapeutic manufacturing workflows further reinforces the market's consolidation.

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