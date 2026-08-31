SEALSQ's $24.5M Pure-Play Quantum Computing Investments and Collaborations Begin Generating Commercial Synergies

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or the "Company"), a global leader in semiconductor, PKI and post-quantum technologies, today highlighted the investment and commercialization strategy behind SEALQUANTUM, its initiative to build a Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack (the "Stack") connecting complementary technologies across the emerging quantum economy.

SEALSQ believes the quantum industry is entering a decisive new phase. After years of substantial investment in quantum research, processors, semiconductors, photonics, communications and cybersecurity, the industry's next phase is increasingly about industrialization, integration and monetization.

SEALQUANTUM has been designed around this opportunity.

Rather than viewing quantum companies exclusively as standalone entities, SEALSQ intends to build an interconnected industrial ecosystem in which investments and strategic partnerships can combine together on technology integration, commercial agreements, customers and revenues across the Stack.

A central component of this strategy is SEALSQ's direct investment in pure-play quantum computing companies, including:

Quobly: an investment of €15 million (approximately $17.5 million)

an investment of (approximately $17.5 million) EeroQ: an investment of $7.0 million

Together, these represent approximately $24.5 million of strategic exposure to two differentiated pure-play quantum computing architectures, based on SEALSQ's current investment values.

This pure-play quantum exposure sits within SEALSQ's broader SEALQUANTUM Sovereign Vertical Stack, for which SEALSQ has announced a target allocation of its own capital of $200 million with the goal of accelerating the development of a fully-integrated Quantum Vertical Sovereign Stack across quantum and post-quantum technologies.

Two Quantum Computing Architectures, One Vertical Strategy

SEALSQ's investments in Quobly and EeroQ provide strategic exposure to two different approaches to building scalable quantum computers.

Quobly, based in France, is developing silicon-based quantum processors using spin qubits and semiconductor technologies. SEALSQ participated as a lead investor in Quobly's €115 million Series A financing, with an investment agreement providing for an aggregate investment of €15 million (approximately $17.5 million), which closed June 2, 2026. The agreement also gave SEALSQ certain governance rights, including representation on Quobly's supervisory board.

EeroQ, based in the United States, is developing a quantum computing architecture based on electrons on helium. SEALSQ has made a series of strategic investments in EeroQ and has expanded the relationship as part of its "Quantum Made in USA" strategy and the parties are already planning collaborations on key projects such as one aiming to incorporate SEALSQ's Post Quantum Cryptography in Eeroq's products.

The strategic rationale is not to depend on a single quantum architecture. Instead, SEALSQ intends to build exposure to promising quantum computing technologies while providing those companies access to the broader infrastructure required to industrialize and secure quantum computing.

SEALSQ believes the most important aspect of the SEALQUANTUM model is that these relationships are intended to generate more than potential appreciation in the value of its investments.

The relationship with Quobly provides an important demonstration of this model. On July 10, 2026, SEALSQ and Quobly announced a $5 million commercial agreement under which Quobly will integrate SEALSQ Post-Quantum Security technologies, secure semiconductor solutions and related engineering and integration services into its next-generation silicon quantum computing platform.

The agreement covers areas including Cryo-CMOS ASIC technology, secure semiconductor architectures, hardware Root-of-Trust, post-quantum cryptography, PKI and related engineering and integration services. This is a concrete example of what SEALSQ intends to replicate across the SEALQUANTUM ecosystem.

Building the Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack

SEALSQ describes the architecture underpinning this strategy as its Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack - "From Root of Trust to Qubit."

Root of Trust ? PQC ? Secure Semiconductors ? ASICs ? Photonics ? Quantum Communications ? Quantum Computing

Each layer can potentially generate demand for other technologies within the ecosystem:

A quantum computing company requires specialized ASICs and control electronics.

Quantum communications require secure semiconductors, identities and cryptography.

Quantum infrastructure requires trusted hardware, authentication, PKI and cybersecurity.

Satellite-based quantum networks require secure communications and hardware identities.

Governments developing sovereign quantum infrastructure may ultimately require several or all of these capabilities.





SEALSQ's objective is to monetize the connections between the different layers of the quantum economy.

Creating the SEALQUANTUM Commercial Flywheel

SEALSQ believes vertical integration can create a powerful commercial flywheel:

Capital ? Technology ? Integration ? Contracts ? Revenue ? Scale ? Value Creation

Through its SEALQUANTUM strategy, SEALSQ intends to increasingly generate value through technology contracts, ASIC design wins, IP licensing, semiconductor sales, engineering services, cybersecurity deployments and other commercial relationships across the ecosystem. The $5 million Quobly commercial agreement provides an early demonstration of this model. This recognizes the potential for operating revenues as these companies can become customers of SEALSQ's semiconductor, ASIC, post-quantum cryptography, PKI, Root-of-Trust and engineering technologies.

Monetizing Both Sides of the Quantum Revolution

SEALSQ's positioning also provides it with exposure to two complementary markets:

Building the quantum computing infrastructure of the future, through direct investments in and collaboration agreements or partnerships with pure-play quantum computing companies such as Quobly and EeroQ. Protecting today's digital infrastructure against the future capabilities of quantum computers, through post-quantum cryptography, secure semiconductors, PKI and Root-of-Trust technologies.

SEALSQ therefore intends to monetize both sides of the quantum transition: securing the world from quantum, and building the infrastructure for quantum. Importantly, this means SEALSQ does not necessarily have to wait for fault-tolerant quantum computing to achieve mass commercial adoption before generating revenue from the quantum transition.

Sovereignty Is Becoming a Major Commercial Opportunity

Quantum computing, AI, semiconductors and cybersecurity are increasingly becoming strategic national infrastructure. SEALSQ believes true quantum sovereignty requires control across an integrated chain:

Trusted Chips ? Secure Identity ? PQC ? Secure Communications ? Quantum Infrastructure ? Quantum Computing

The SEALQUANTUM Sovereign Vertical Stack is being assembled around this principle. SEALSQ believes this integrated approach could enable the Company and participating companies to collectively address larger government, defense, critical-infrastructure and sovereign-computing opportunities that individual technology companies may find more difficult to address independently.

About SEALQUANTUM

SEALQUANTUM is SEALSQ's strategic quantum initiative through which the Company allocates its own capital across quantum and post-quantum technologies. SEALSQ has announced a target allocation of $200 million for the initiative and has reported more than $60 million deployed across its broader quantum and post-quantum ecosystem.

Its Sovereign Quantum Vertical Stack strategy seeks to connect post-quantum cybersecurity, secure semiconductors, ASIC design, photonics, quantum communications and quantum computing into an integrated industrial and commercial ecosystem.

SEALSQ: https://www.sealsq.com/ SEALQUANTUM: https://sealquantum.com/

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.