Max Stock Limited: Max Stock updates proposed Compensation Policy and CEO terms ahead of September 15 EGM

CAESAREA, Israel, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Max Stock Ltd. (TASE: MAXO) (the "Company") announces that it has amended certain terms of the proposals to be considered at the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders scheduled for Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 10:00 AM, which was originally announced on August 11, 2026. The date and time of the EGM and the August 18, 2026 record date remain unchanged.

The amendments follow further consideration and approvals by the Company's Remuneration Committee and Board of Directors on August 27, and August 28, 2026, respectively. The principal changes compared with the original EGM notice are summarized below.

Amendments to the proposed Compensation Policy



The following additional updates were made to the proposed Amended Compensation Policy:



- CEO fixed remuneration cap - the proposed cap was reduced from ILS 180,000 to ILS 170,000 gross per month, or from ILS 300,000 to ILS 240,000 in monthly management fees for a CEO providing services against an invoice.



- Discretionary bonus for additional Office Holders - a cap of 4.5 monthly salaries was added for additional Office Holders. The discretionary bonus cap for the CEO remains three monthly salaries.



- CEO total compensation cap - the proposed maximum annual cost of the CEO's total compensation was reduced from ILS 8 million to ILS 6.81 million.



- Equity remuneration vesting - a provision was added providing that the first tranche of equity remuneration granted to an Office Holder may be exercised only after at least one year has elapsed from the grant date.



- Equity remuneration for directors - a cap was added under which the annual value, as of the grant date, of a package of non-cash-settled equity awards granted to a director may not exceed the average directors' remuneration, including remuneration for meetings, for the preceding calendar year, calculated in accordance with the terms set forth in the Amended Compensation Policy.



The other principal amendments to the Compensation Policy described in the original EGM notice remain unchanged.



Amendment to the proposed terms of office of Mr. Ori Max as CEO



The proposed monthly management fees payable to Mr. Ori Max were reduced from ILS 280,000 to ILS 240,000, effective October 1, 2026, and will be linked to the Consumer Price Index from that date.



As a result of this amendment, the disclosed maximum annual cost of Mr. Max's proposed remuneration has also been reduced.



The proposed annual net profit targets for determining Mr. Max's annual bonus remain unchanged, as does the proposed equity compensation grant with a total value of ILS 5.25 million, consisting equally by fair value of options and performance-based restricted share units.



The full text of the amended agenda items, including the complete proposed terms of the Amended Compensation Policy and Mr. Max's proposed terms of office, is available in the English convenience translation of the amended EGM notice on Max Stock's investor relations website at https://ir.maxstock.co.il.

About Max Stock

Max Stock is Israel's leading extreme value retailer, currently present in 6 6 locations throughout Israel. We offer a broad assortment of quality products for customers' everyday needs at affordable prices, helping customers "Dream Big, Pay Small". For more information, please visit https://ir.maxstock.co.il

Company Contacts:

Talia Sessler,

Chief Corporate Development and IR Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Max Stock Limited