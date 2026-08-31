Rocket Companies, Inc.: Rocket Companies Names Alessio Sanfilippo Chief Executive Officer of Redfin

Former Meta and Intuit executive brings more than two decades of product, data and AI experience to Redfin

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DETROIT and SEATTLE, August 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) today announced that Alessio Sanfilippo has been named Chief Executive Officer of Redfin, effective immediately. Sanfilippo joins Redfin from Meta, where he served as Vice President of Insights for Reality Labs.

"Millions of people begin thinking about homeownership on Redfin, often months before they ever talk to a lender," said Varun Krishna, CEO of Rocket Companies. "I worked with Alessio at Intuit and saw firsthand how he combines deep analytical thinking with a real instinct for the consumer. He has spent his career using data and technology to make complex products work better for enormous audiences. Now he gets to bring that experience to Redfin and help us connect home search, brokerage, mortgage, closing and servicing into one experience."

Sanfilippo brings more than 20 years of experience across product, data, analytics and technology. At Meta's Reality Labs, he led global teams across data science, data engineering and user research and helped build and grow the market for Meta's AI-enabled wearable glasses.

He previously led data and user research for WhatsApp, where his work helped shape the product's U.S. growth strategy as it expanded to more than 100 million monthly active users in the country.

Prior to Meta, Sanfilippo led data and analytics at Intuit, applying AI and machine learning across products including TurboTax and QuickBooks and helping shape product vision and go-to-market strategy. He previously held leadership roles at SAP, GoSeek, Hotwire and United Airlines.

Sanfilippo also joins Redfin as a longtime customer. He has used the product for more than a decade and through multiple home purchases.

"I've used Redfin for years, including through some of the biggest decisions my family has made," Sanfilippo said. "I still remember the pride I felt buying my first home. Redfin has always helped make an intimidating process easier to understand. I'm excited to work with this team and combine what Redfin has built with Rocket's capabilities to make finding, buying and owning a home simpler for millions of people."

Redfin is one of America's largest real estate brokerages and operates the country's most-visited brokerage website. Rocket Companies acquired Redfin in July 2025, bringing together home search, real estate brokerage, mortgage origination, closing and servicing capabilities.

Redfin and Rocket Mortgage recently introduced Super Savings, offering homebuyers and sellers who work with both companies up to $20,000 in combined lender credits and commission savings.

About Rocket Companies

Founded in 1985, Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT) is a Detroit-based fintech platform including mortgage, real estate and personal finance businesses: Rocket Mortgage, Redfin, Mr. Cooper, Rocket Homes, Rocket Close, Rocket Money and Rocket Loans.

With details from more than 65 million calls with clients each year, 30 petabytes of data and a mission to Help Everyone Home, Rocket Companies is well positioned to be the destination for AI-fueled homeownership. Known for providing exceptional client experiences, J.D. Power has ranked Rocket Mortgage #1 in client satisfaction for primary mortgage origination and mortgage servicing a total of 23 times - the most of any mortgage lender.

For more information, please visit our Corporate Website or Investor Relations Website.

About Redfin

Redfin is a technology-driven real estate company with the country's most-visited real estate brokerage website. As part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), Redfin is creating an integrated homeownership platform from search to close to make the dream of homeownership more affordable and accessible for everyone. Redfin's clients can see homes first with on-demand tours, easily apply for a home loan with Rocket Mortgage, and save thousands in fees while working with a top local agent.

You can find more information about Redfin and get the latest housing market data and research at redfin.com/news. For more information about Rocket Companies, visit rocketcompanies.com.

SOURCE Rocket Companies, Inc.