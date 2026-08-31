Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Steel Rebar Market to Reach 201.56 Million Tons by 2031 as Infrastructure Spending and Low-Carbon Steelmaking Drive Demand, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to recent report from Mordor Intelligence, global steel rebar market is estimated at 152.96 million tons in 2026, with volume expected to reach 201.56 million tons by 2031, registering a 5.67% CAGR. Growth in the global steel rebar industry is supported by infrastructure projects, building upgrades, and the shift toward lower-carbon EAF steelmaking. Asia-Pacific remains the largest consumer, while North America and the Middle East are witnessing rising demand from energy and manufacturing projects. Sustainability, corrosion-resistant rebar, and localized production are also shaping the competitive landscape.

Steel Rebar Market Emerging Trends & Developments

Pressure from Raw Material Price Fluctuations

Changing iron ore and scrap prices continue to put pressure on steelmakers' margins. Lower iron ore prices can benefit integrated mills, while limited supplies of quality scrap can increase costs for EAF producers. Differences in subsidies and regional raw material availability also create uneven competitive conditions.

Growing Interest in FRP Reinforcement

Fibre-reinforced polymer bars are gaining attention in coastal construction because they resist corrosion and can reduce long-term maintenance needs. Improvements in hybrid FRP materials and design standards are helping expand their use in bridges, seawalls, and other high-salinity applications.

Continued Dominance of Reinforced Concrete

Reinforced concrete remains widely used across construction projects due to its strength, flexibility, and established supply chains. Digital design tools, automated rebar fabrication, and sensor-based monitoring are improving construction efficiency while creating new opportunities for steel producers and fabricators.

Steel Rebar Market Segments

By Type

Deformed

Mild

By Diameter

Less than or equal to 10 mm

10-20 mm

20-32 mm

Greater than 32 mm

By Production Process

Electric-Arc Furnace (EAF)

Basic Oxygen Furnace (BOF)

Induction Furnace

By End-user Industry

Residential

Non-Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Institutional

By Region:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

For a full breakdown of market, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/steel-rebar-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Steel Rebar Market Share by Region

Strong Demand Across Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific remains the key growth region, supported by infrastructure development, renewable energy projects, transportation networks, and expanding data-center investments. China and India continue to drive regional demand, while ASEAN countries are seeing greater construction activity linked to foreign investment.

Manufacturing and Infrastructure Support North America

North American rebar demand is supported by manufacturing reshoring, semiconductor facilities, renewable energy projects, and infrastructure development. Growth in non-residential construction is helping offset weaker housing activity in some markets.

"As infrastructure development, urban construction, and demand for durable reinforcement materials continue to expand, the Steel Rebar market is witnessing steady growth across residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Mordor Intelligence applies a rigorous research approach combining primary interviews with reliable secondary sources to help stakeholders assess market trends, regional demand, product preferences, and the competitive landscape through objective, data-backed insights," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Steel Rebar Companies

ArcelorMittal

CMC (Commercial Metals Company)

Daido Steel Co., Ltd.

EMSTEEL

Gerdau S/A

Hybar LLC

Hyundai Steel

JFE Steel Corporation

Jiangsu Shagang Group

JSW

Kobe Steel, Ltd.

NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION

Nucor Corporation

POSCO

SAIL

Sohar Steel LLC

Stecol International Pvt. Ltd.

Steel Dynamics

Tata Steel

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