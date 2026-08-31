The global solar PV operations and maintenance (O&M) market reached 348 GW at the end of 2025, after adding 61 GW during the year. The expansion came amid accelerating industry consolidation, with the 15 largest providers managing 200 GW, or 57% of the capacity analyzed. The figures come from Wood Mackenzie's "Global Solar PV O&M Service Provider Dynamics 2026" report, which examines portfolio sizes, cost trends and service strategies among more than 130 active providers across the Americas, Asia-Pacific excluding China, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Consolidation accelerated in 2025, ...

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