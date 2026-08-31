DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Musculoskeletal Pain Market Poised for Transformation During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) as Novel Therapies and Non-Opioid Approaches Reshape Treatment | DelveInsight

The musculoskeletal pain market is poised for steady growth, driven by the rising global burden of osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain, neck pain, and other musculoskeletal disorders. Additionally, the emergence of novel therapeutics and potential disease-modifying therapies such as Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID; Mesoblast), TLC599 (Taiwan Liposome Company), Lorecivivint (SM04690; Biosplice), CNTX 0066 (Centrexion Therapeutics), and others is expected to further reshape the treatment landscape and create new growth opportunities over the forecast period.

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Musculoskeletal Pain Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, musculoskeletal pain emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Summary

The total musculoskeletal pain treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest musculoskeletal pain treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Musculoskeletal conditions affect approximately 1.7 billion people globally, making them one of the most prevalent causes of long-term disability.

people globally, making them one of the most prevalent causes of long-term disability. Leading musculoskeletal pain companies, such as Mesoblast, Taiwan Liposome Company, Biosplice, Centrexion Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Pacira BioSciences, Contineum Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, and others, are developing new musculoskeletal pain treatment drugs that can be available in the musculoskeletal pain market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new musculoskeletal pain treatment drugs that can be available in the musculoskeletal pain market in the coming years. The promising musculoskeletal pain therapies in clinical trials include Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), TLC599, Lorecivivint (SM04690), CNTX 0066, LTG-321, PCRX-201, PIPE-791, Cebranopadol, and others.

Discover musculoskeletal pain clinical trial 2026 update press release @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/musculoskeletal-pain-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market

Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders: The increasing global burden of osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain, neck pain, and other musculoskeletal disorders is driving demand for effective pain management solutions. Aging populations and sedentary lifestyles are further contributing to the growing patient pool.

The increasing global burden of osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain, neck pain, and other musculoskeletal disorders is driving demand for effective pain management solutions. Aging populations and sedentary lifestyles are further contributing to the growing patient pool. Growing Demand for Non-Opioid Pain Management: Concerns surrounding opioid dependence, misuse, and associated adverse effects are encouraging the adoption of non-opioid alternatives. NSAIDs, acetaminophen, injectable therapies, and emerging targeted treatments are gaining attention as clinicians seek safer and more sustainable pain management options.

Concerns surrounding opioid dependence, misuse, and associated adverse effects are encouraging the adoption of non-opioid alternatives. NSAIDs, acetaminophen, injectable therapies, and emerging targeted treatments are gaining attention as clinicians seek safer and more sustainable pain management options. Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Therapies: Growing preference for minimally invasive interventions, including corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation, and other injectable therapies, is supporting market expansion. These approaches can provide targeted symptom relief while reducing the need for more invasive procedures.

Growing preference for minimally invasive interventions, including corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid viscosupplementation, and other injectable therapies, is supporting market expansion. These approaches can provide targeted symptom relief while reducing the need for more invasive procedures. Lunch of Emerging Musculoskeletal Pain Drugs: The dynamics of the musculoskeletal pain market are expected to change in the coming years owing to the launch of emerging therapies such as Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID; Mesoblast), TLC599 (Taiwan Liposome Company), Lorecivivint (SM04690; Biosplice), CNTX 0066 (Centrexion Therapeutics), LTG-321 (Latigo Biotherapeutics), PCRX-201 (Pacira BioSciences), PIPE-791 (Contineum Therapeutics), Cebranopadol (Tris Pharma), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that among emerging therapies, Rexlemestrocel-L is expected to have the highest uptake potential due to its MSC-based regenerative mechanism and ability to address the high unmet need in chronic low back pain. If clinical studies confirm durable pain relief and functional improvement after a single administration, it could emerge as a differentiated, disease-modifying option versus symptomatic therapies.

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Analysis

The musculoskeletal pain market represents a large and well-established therapeutic segment, supported by the substantial global burden of osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain (CLBP), neck pain, and other degenerative musculoskeletal conditions.

Existing treatment approaches largely emphasize symptomatic pain management through NSAIDs, corticosteroid injections, hyaluronic acid-based viscosupplements, and centrally acting analgesics .

. While these therapies are widely used, their benefits are often temporary, and they have limited ability to alter disease progression, underscoring the need for longer-lasting and potentially disease-modifying treatment options.

Established products such as DUROLANE, ZILRETTA , and viscosupplementation therapies such as Synvisc-One continue to hold an important position in the treatment landscape.

, and viscosupplementation therapies such as continue to hold an important position in the treatment landscape. Nevertheless, the risks associated with prolonged NSAID use, including gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, and renal adverse effects, along with the relatively short duration of benefit associated with corticosteroid and hyaluronic acid injections, are driving interest in innovative therapies that can deliver sustained pain relief while potentially addressing the underlying structural changes associated with disease.

The competitive environment is increasingly moving toward non-opioid analgesics, regenerative medicine, and disease-modifying osteoarthritis drugs (DMOADs). Advances in pain pathway modulation, intra-articular drug delivery, and cell-based regenerative therapies are creating opportunities to address both pain symptoms and disease-related structural damage.

In particular, emerging treatments for CLBP associated with degenerative disc disease and knee osteoarthritis are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping future market growth.

The market is projected to continue expanding, driven by the rising prevalence of age-associated musculoskeletal disorders, growing preference for non-opioid pain management, and continued efforts to develop therapies offering more durable pain relief and improved physical function.

Regenerative and disease-modifying therapies could substantially transform the treatment landscape, particularly for osteoarthritis and CLBP, where available options remain predominantly focused on managing symptoms rather than modifying disease progression.

Musculoskeletal Pain Competitive Landscape

Some of the musculoskeletal pain drugs under development include Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID; Mesoblast), TLC599 (Taiwan Liposome Company), Lorecivivint (SM04690; Biosplice), CNTX 0066 (Centrexion Therapeutics), LTG-321 (Latigo Biotherapeutics), PCRX-201 (Pacira BioSciences), PIPE-791 (Contineum Therapeutics), Cebranopadol (Tris Pharma), and others.

Mesoblast's Rexlemestrocel-L is being investigated as a potential treatment for chronic low back pain (CLBP) associated with disc degeneration. The therapy is intended for patients who have exhausted conservative treatment approaches, potentially experienced inadequate responses to epidural steroid injections, and face limited alternatives beyond invasive and expensive surgical procedures. Mesoblast has completed the Phase III clinical development program evaluating rexlemestrocel-L in patients with CLBP.

TLC599 is Taiwan Liposome's proprietary BioSeizer formulation of dexamethasone sodium phosphate (DSP), developed to deliver sustained pain relief for up to 24 weeks. By locally administering a potent and clinically established corticosteroid with a typically short half-life, TLC599 is designed to provide both rapid pain relief and prolonged therapeutic effects. It is described as the first multilamellar and multivesicular lipid-based DSP formulation developed for osteoarthritis, offering a rapid onset of action with sustained drug release for as long as six months. TLC599 has the potential to address approximately 26% of knee osteoarthritis patients in the United States and is currently undergoing Phase III clinical evaluation for the treatment of osteoarthritis.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the musculoskeletal pain market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the musculoskeletal pain market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the latest treatments for musculoskeletal pain 2026 @ Musculoskeletal Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Recent Developments in the Musculoskeletal Pain Market

In April 2026, Taiwan Liposome Company reported exploratory Phase III data at OARSI 2026 showing that TLC599 may reduce joint structural deterioration, reinforcing its potential as a disease-modifying osteoarthritis therapy.

reported exploratory Phase III data at OARSI 2026 showing that TLC599 may reduce joint structural deterioration, reinforcing its potential as a disease-modifying osteoarthritis therapy. In January 2026, Mesoblast announced receipt of FDA feedback regarding a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) for rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic discogenic low back pain (CLBP).

announced receipt of FDA feedback regarding a potential Biologics License Application (BLA) for rexlemestrocel-L in patients with chronic discogenic low back pain (CLBP). In January 2026, Biosplice Therapeutics announced that it has submitted an NDA to the FDA for approval of Lorecivivint for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis.

Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology Segmentation

The musculoskeletal pain epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current musculoskeletal pain patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. Musculoskeletal Pain is highly prevalent among the general population. In the United States, it affects almost 37% of the population.

The musculoskeletal pain treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Musculoskeletal Pain Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Treated Cases

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Musculoskeletal Pain Epidemiology Segmentation Musculoskeletal Pain Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Musculoskeletal Pain Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Musculoskeletal Pain Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, and Musculoskeletal Pain Treated Cases Key Musculoskeletal Pain Companies Mesoblast, Taiwan Liposome Company, Biosplice, Centrexion Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Pacira BioSciences, Contineum Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, Flexion, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Bioventus, and others Key Musculoskeletal Pain Therapies Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID), TLC599, Lorecivivint (SM04690), CNTX 0066, LTG-321, PCRX-201, PIPE-791, Cebranopadol, Zilretta/FX006, LOQOA TAPE, DUROLANE, and others

Scope of the Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report

Musculoskeletal Pain Patient Population Forecast

Musculoskeletal Pain Therapeutics Market Size

Musculoskeletal Pain Pipeline Analysis

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Size and Trends

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Opportunity

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Musculoskeletal Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the musculoskeletal pain treatment market @ Musculoskeletal Pain Drugs

Table of Contents

1 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Key Insights 2 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Musculoskeletal Pain 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Musculoskeletal Pain 6 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution of Musculoskeletal Pain in 2025 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of Musculoskeletal Pain in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview of Musculoskeletal Pain 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Types of Musculoskeletal Pain 7.3 Signs and Symptoms of Musculoskeletal Pain 7.4 Causes of Musculoskeletal Pain 7.5 Pathophysiology of Musculoskeletal Pain 7.6 Diagnosis of Musculoskeletal Pain 7.7 Biomarkers for Musculoskeletal Pain 8 Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Musculoskeletal Pain 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM 9.3 The United States 9.3.1 Musculoskeletal Pain Diagnosed Prevalent Cases in the United States 9.3.2 Musculoskeletal Pain Age-specific Cases in the United States 9.3.3 Musculoskeletal Pain Gender-specific Cases in the United States 9.3.4 Musculoskeletal Pain Total Treated Cases in the United States 9.4 EU4 and the UK 9.5 Japan 10 Patient Journey of Musculoskeletal Pain 11 Marketed Therapies of Musculoskeletal Pain 11.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape of Musculoskeletal Pain 11.2 ZILRETTA: Flexion Therapeutics 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Development Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Analyst's Views 11.3 LOQOA TAPE: Taisho Pharmaceutical List to be continued in report… 12 Emerging Therapies of Musculoskeletal Pain 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape of Musculoskeletal Pain 12.2 Rexlemestrocel-L (MPC-06-ID): Mesoblast 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst's Views 12.3 TLC599: Taiwan Liposome Company List to be continued in the report… 13 Musculoskeletal Pain Market: 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Musculoskeletal Pain Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of Musculoskeletal Pain in the 7MM 13.6 The United States Musculoskeletal Pain Market 13.6.1 Total Market Size of Musculoskeletal Pain in the United States 13.6.2 Market Size of Musculoskeletal Pain by Therapies in the United States 13.7 EU4 and the UK Musculoskeletal Pain Market 13.8 Japan Musculoskeletal Pain Market 14 Unmet Needs of Musculoskeletal Pain 15 SWOT Analysis of Musculoskeletal Pain 16 KOL Views of Musculoskeletal Pain 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 United States 17.2 EU4 and the UK 17.3 Japan 17.4 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.5 Musculoskeletal Pain: Market Access and Reimbursement 18 Bibliography 19 Musculoskeletal Pain Market Report Methodology

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Musculoskeletal Pain Pipeline - 2026 report provides comprehensive insights about the pipeline landscape, pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products, and the key musculoskeletal pain companies, including Mesoblast, Taiwan Liposome Company, Biosplice, Centrexion Therapeutics, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Pacira BioSciences, Contineum Therapeutics, Tris Pharma, Flexion, Taisho Pharmaceutical, Bioventus, and others.

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