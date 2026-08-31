AEG Volunteers Join KYCC To Revitalize Koreatown Through Neighborhood Beautification Initiative

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to strengthening local communities, AEG, the world's leading sports and live entertainment company, partnered with the Koreatown Youth and Community Center (KYCC) to mobilize more than 30 employee volunteers for a neighborhood beautification and graffiti removal project in Los Angeles' Koreatown district.

Held on Aug. 26, the volunteer initiative focused on removing graffiti from public spaces surrounding Seoul International Park and neighboring corridors, helping create cleaner, safer and more welcoming environments for residents, families and local businesses. Working alongside KYCC staff, AEG volunteers received training before participating in hands-on cleanup efforts that directly supported the nonprofit organization's ongoing community revitalization programs

The volunteer project was supported by AEG Global Partnerships' Inclusion Council (GPIC), an employee-led group focused on fostering a more inclusive, connected and equitable culture across the organization. Through volunteer opportunities like the KYCC beautification project, GPIC empowers employees to contribute to meaningful causes while supporting stronger, more connected communities.

The effort underscores the important role corporate volunteers can play in supporting local quality-of-life initiatives. According to KYCC, prompt graffiti removal helps deter repeat vandalism while fostering a greater sense of community ownership and neighborhood pride. Through partnerships like this, organizations can contribute to creating public spaces where communities can thrive.

"Strong communities are built through collaboration," said Brynne Kuntz, Sr. Director of Creative Design, AEG Global Partnerships. "By partnering with organizations like KYCC, our employees have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact in neighborhoods where we live and work while supporting efforts that promote civic pride and community well-being."

The volunteer project is part of AEG's broader corporate social responsibility strategy focused on community engagement, employee volunteerism and investing in programs that create lasting local impact. The event also builds upon AEG's longstanding partnership with KYCC, which has brought together employees and community members over the years to support neighborhood improvement projects and expand opportunities for residents across Los Angeles.

As businesses increasingly seek ways to engage employees in purpose-driven initiatives, partnerships between corporate volunteers and community-based organizations continue to demonstrate how collective action can help address local challenges while creating stronger, more connected neighborhoods.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aeg-volunteers-join-kycc-to-revitalize-koreatown-through-neighborhood-beautifi-1214686