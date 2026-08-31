Agent Buddi LLC: AGENT BUDDI Launches Real Estate AGENT SAFETY Features FOR REALTOR SAFETY MONTH

New in-showing protection - distress detection, safe word, silent PIN and 911 alerting with live location - arrives as NAR reports over 30,000 were subject to in showing crimes and 56,000 of residential members were victims of crime while performing their duties.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Agent Buddi, the AI-powered co-agent platform for US real estate agents and teams, today announced new safety features built directly into the app which include client criminal background checks and in showing monitoring of agent safety, timed for September's REALTOR Safety Month. The platform now protects agents before, during and after showings - in the same place they already manage leads, showings and follow-up.

According to the National Association of REALTORS 2024 Member Safety Residential Report. Twenty-two percent of residential members experienced a situation in 2024 that made them fear for their personal safety or the safety of their personal information - rising to 25 percent among women, who make up 67 percent of members surveyed. Among those who felt unsafe, showings (31 percent) and open houses (34 percent) were the most common settings. Eighty-six percent of members showed a property alone in the past twelve months, and 40 percent met a new or prospective client alone at a secluded property.

The same report shows how agents respond today: 65 percent use a separate smartphone safety app, while only 53 percent say their brokerage has standard safety procedures in place. Agent Buddi takes a different approach - protection lives inside the platform that runs the showing, not in another app. Safety Mode provides emergency contacts, a safe word, a silent PIN, distress detection, and 911 alerting with the agent's live location. It works alongside the platform's showing tools - live transcription, AI summaries, buyer insights and generated follow-up, with a consent flow designed for two-party consent states - so an agent's protection and productivity no longer compete for attention.

"Until now, agents have had to choose between safety and putting food on the table," said Niall Phelan, CEO, Agent Buddi. "Agent Buddi brings productivity and safety into one platform, which will revolutionize the industry. With over two-thirds of agents being women and an average of 56,000 attacks on agents each year, our new in-showing safety features protect agents where it matters."

"I started using Agent Buddi recently as I always felt anxious going to meet new clients at showings. Agent Buddi has been a game changer," said Amanda Bray, Real Estate Agent, Sarasota, Florida. "I feel safer and more focused on the client, allowing me to be more productive. Even more so, I have been amazed at how Agent Buddi has helped me with follow-up and providing live information in my showings to help answer clients' questions."

Highlights:

- In-showing protection: emergency contacts, safe word, silent PIN, distress detection, and 911 alerting with live location

- Pre showing Protection with Client background check.

- All day safety with Voice first platform that keeps Realtor's productive while driving

- NAR 2024: 22% of residential members feared for their personal safety; showings and open houses were the most common settings

- NAR 2024: 86% of members showed a property alone in the past twelve months

- Safety works alongside showing tools - transcription, AI summaries, buyer insights and generated follow-up - with a consent flow for two-party consent states

- Available now on iOS, Android and the web

- September is REALTOR Safety Month, dedicated by the National Association of REALTORS

About Agent Buddi

Agent Buddi is an AI-powered co-agent for US real estate agents and teams, helping agents manage leads, conduct smarter property showings, automate follow-up, improve safety and reduce administrative work. Built by working agents in Sarasota, Florida, Agent Buddi is not a CRM - it is an AI layer that works alongside an agent's existing CRM, prioritizing work, automating repetitive tasks and ensuring every lead receives the right follow-up at the right time. Voice-first, mobile-first and CRM-agnostic, Agent Buddi is available on iOS, Android and the web. Never work alone again. For more information, visit agentbuddi.com.

Media Contact:

Niall Phelan, CEO

Agent Buddi / BuddiLabs

niall@agnetbuddi.com

+1 941 914 8589

-- EDITOR'S KIT (attach or paste below release) --

Alternate headlines:

1. AGENT BUDDI PUTS SAFETY AND PRODUCTIVITY IN ONE PLATFORM FOR REAL ESTATE AGENTS

2. AS NAR MARKS SAFETY MONTH, AGENT BUDDI MOVES AGENT PROTECTION INSIDE THE SHOWING

Abstract (40 words): Agent Buddi announced in-showing safety features for REALTOR Safety Month: distress detection, safe word, silent PIN and 911 alerting with live location - built into the platform agents already use for showings, as NAR reports 22% feared for their safety.

Suggested pull-quote: "Until now, agents have had to choose between safety and putting food on the table."

Data source: National Association of REALTORS, 2024 Member Safety Residential Report (survey of 1,423 residential members, ±2.5% margin of error) - nar.realtor/safety.

Assets: product screenshots and logo pack available; CEO Niall Phelan available for interview. Contact above.

SOURCE: Agent Buddi LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/agent-buddi-launches-real-estate-agent-safety-features-for-realtorr-safety-month-1214167