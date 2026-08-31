Cata-Kor's Liposomal Glutathione achieves NSF/ANSI 173 certification, verifying manufacturing integrity and label accuracy - the company's third product to earn the standard this year

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - Cata-Kor, a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on science-informed longevity formulations for vitality and daily performance, has received independent dietary supplement certification from NSF for its Liposomal Glutathione supplement. The product was evaluated and certified to meet the requirements of NSF/ANSI 173, the American National Standard for dietary supplements, confirming compliance with established standards for manufacturing quality, purity controls, and label accuracy. According to NSF's official listing, the certification was recorded on August 7, 2026, covering the product as manufactured at Cata-Kor's Farmingdale, NJ facility.

Cata-Kor Liposomal Glutathione Formulation

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8871/312137_c06149cda47a3912_001full.jpg

The certification follows a comprehensive third-party evaluation process, including independent laboratory testing and quality audits conducted in accordance with NSF/ANSI 173 requirements. As with finished-product testing under the standard, the process includes audited compliance with accredited cGMP standards - covering raw material qualification, supplier oversight, batch traceability, and quality management systems across the manufacturing cycle - alongside chemical and microbiological testing to identify potential contaminants.

Cata-Kor has also initiated certification for an updated Liposomal Glutathione formula built with new excipients. Because the update qualifies for NSF's simplified technical review process rather than a full certification cycle, the company expects that review to conclude in as little as four weeks.

"NSF certification is an operational milestone that validates how our quality systems perform under independent scrutiny," said Roman Miroedov, PhD, Product Development Lead at Cata-Kor. "For partners operating at scale, this level of third-party verification is critical for supply chain resilience. In the longevity category, where compositional integrity and audited manufacturing controls are essential, these safeguards reduce the risk of disruption and support reliable long-term distribution."

"Achieving a third NSF/ANSI 173 certification demonstrates Cata-Kor's ongoing commitment to providing consumers products with content that matches the label, is free of harmful microorganisms and heavy metals, and is manufactured using current Good Manufacturing Practices," said David Trosin, Senior Director, Nutrition and Wellness at NSF.

The Liposomal Glutathione certification builds on a broader quality track record for Cata-Kor. The company's NAD+ Advanced and NMN formulations earlier earned NSF/ANSI 173 certification within weeks of each other, and Cata-Kor's formulations have also been recognized under the Alkemist Assured program for identity and potency verification. Together, these milestones reflect a multi-tier verification strategy centered on accredited laboratories and independent oversight, as e-commerce platforms and retail marketplaces increasingly expect brands to demonstrate cGMP compliance through accredited audits.

About Cata-Kor

Cata-Kor is a U.S.-based nutraceutical company focused on developing longevity formulations that support cellular health, vitality, and daily performance. Cata-Kor has a manufacturing facility in the United States and conducts all testing domestically, with a focus on transparency, quality, and science-informed development. Cata-Kor's approach is built around alignment with rigorous regulatory frameworks and independent third-party certification standards to ensure the highest levels of product integrity.

Learn more at www.catakor.com.

About NSF

For more than 80 years, NSF has helped businesses and consumers navigate complexity with confidence through science-driven standards, rigorous testing, certification, research and advisory services across food, water and wellness. Guided by its purpose to protect and advance human health, NSF works to strengthen trust in the products, systems and services people rely on every day. From scientific expertise and standards development to testing and certification, NSF helps organizations raise the bar for quality, safety, transparency and compliance around the world. NSF has 40,000 clients in 110 countries and is a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Center on Food Safety and Water Quality.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/312137