Austrian startup Novventos Clean Energy has developed a container-based hybrid power system combining photovoltaics with small vertical-axis wind turbines. The system is designed to supply decentralized electricity for off-grid and temporary applications, with a common energy management system controlling both generation technologies. Modular PV system for ISO containers Founded in 2023, Novventos Clean Energy has developed the "sky.boost" PV system with a modular architecture designed for installation on ISO containers. According to the company, the system can be assembled within a few hours. ...

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