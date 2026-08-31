Collaboration will integrate Mexican Society of Cardiology clinical content into Keikku Reference and expand access to AI-powered clinical tools for cardiovascular professionals in Mexico

Lapsi Health, the clinical AI company behind the Keikku AI Clinical Platform, and the Sociedad Mexicana de Cardiología (SMC) today announced a strategic clinical, scientific and educational collaboration designed to make trusted cardiovascular guidance more accessible to healthcare professionals in Mexico.

Through the collaboration, mutually identified clinical guidelines, consensus statements, clinical recommendations, scientific guidance and other educational materials from the Mexican Society of Cardiology will be integrated into Keikku Reference, Lapsi Health's AI-powered clinical reference and decision support solution.

The integration is designed to help physicians more efficiently identify and access relevant SMC guidance within their clinical workflow, including at or near the point of clinical decision-making. SMC will remain the source and owner of its scientific content, with applicable materials attributed to the Society within Keikku Reference.

Bringing trusted cardiovascular knowledge closer to the clinical workflow

Keikku is an AI Clinical Platform that brings together AI-powered clinical documentation, Coding Intelligence, and clinical reference and decision support within a connected workflow.

As part of the collaboration, Keikku Reference search and related functionality will also be made available through the Mexican Society of Cardiology's website and/or designated digital member environment, creating another pathway for members to access relevant clinical information and SMC materials.

Jhonatan Bringas Dimitriades, MD, CEO and Co-Founder of Lapsi Health, said:

For clinical AI to be useful, it has to bring trusted evidence closer to the moment a physician needs it. This collaboration allows us to combine the scientific work of one of Mexico's leading cardiovascular organizations with technology designed around the realities of clinical practice. Our goal is not to replace clinical judgment, but to make trusted knowledge easier to find, navigate and use within the physician's existing workflow."

Dra. María Alexandra Arias Mendoza, President of Sociedad Mexicana de Cardiología, said:

"Artificial intelligence has revolutionized the world. And it hasn't come to replace physicians, but to empower them. It helps us organize our practice and find references quickly in our day-to-day work. This collaboration is precisely about making this new technology accessible, so it can support our members in their daily work with patients and help them stay up to date. One important point: when it comes to the doctor-patient relationship, AI does not replace the physician. Empathy is something artificial intelligence will never have, and that is what our patients are looking for."

Supporting AI education and adoption in cardiovascular medicine

Beyond the technology integration, Lapsi Health and SMC will collaborate on educational and scientific initiatives designed to support the professional use of clinical AI.

Potential activities during the initial collaboration include educational webinars, Keikku demonstrations and training, educational content for SMC members, and programming focused on the professional use of artificial intelligence in cardiology.

The parties will also explore an educational session during the initial collaboration period focused on the professional use of AI tools in cardiology and the integration of SMC content into Keikku Reference.

Extending the Impact Beyond the Platform

As part of the collaboration, active members of the Mexican Society of Cardiology will receive a 15% discount on the applicable annual individual Keikku subscription plan.

Beyond access to the platform, Lapsi Health will contribute 10% of subscription revenue generated through the collaboration to support the Society's scientific, professional and educational mission.

Through this initiative, the partnership is designed not only to bring clinical AI closer to cardiologists across Mexico, but also to reinvest in the education, scientific advancement and professional community helping shape the future of cardiovascular care.

The collaboration preserves the Mexican Society of Cardiology's full scientific and professional independence. Keikku is intended to support qualified healthcare professionals and does not replace independent clinical judgment. This represents the first institutional partnership aimed at high scale adoption of Clinical AI in Latin America.

About Lapsi Health

Lapsi Health is a Dutch-American clinical AI company developing technologies designed to support healthcare professionals through connected clinical workflows. Its Keikku AI Clinical Platform brings together AI-powered clinical documentation, Coding Intelligence, clinical reference and decision support, helping clinicians capture, structure and access information throughout the clinical encounter. For more information, visit Keikku.

About Sociedad Mexicana de Cardiología

The Sociedad Mexicana de Cardiología is a professional scientific organization dedicated to advancing cardiovascular medicine, scientific knowledge, professional education and the dissemination of clinical guidance and best practices among cardiovascular healthcare professionals.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260831590477/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Giang Le

keikku@lapsihealth.com