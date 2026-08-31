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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 17:06 Uhr
193 Leser
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GIGABYTE Highlights What Drew Gamers at Gamescom 2026 with AORUS INFINITY and Immersive Gaming Experiences

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, concluded Gamescom 2026 with strong gamer engagement at its AORUS INFINITY showcase, where flagship gaming hardware, intelligent technologies, and distinctive PC design came together through hands-on experiences. From high-performance desktop builds and AI gaming laptops to OLED gaming monitors and peripherals, gamers experienced the performance, responsiveness, and visual immersion of the latest AORUS lineup.

At the center of the showcase, the AORUS INFINITY Series brought GIGABYTE's engineering expertise into a unified gaming ecosystem. The X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT motherboard combines aerospace-inspired engineering with advanced power and thermal design, including 3D metal-printing technology. Paired with AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series INFINITY graphics cards featuring the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system, the platform sustains performance during demanding gameplay. The AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY chassis completes the setup with an integrated 16-inch display and flexible placement options, turning the PC itself into part of the gaming experience.

The AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2 AI gaming laptop and AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX gave visitors a hands-on look at how AI can enhance gaming setups. With GIGABYTE's exclusive GiMATE AI agent, players experienced intuitive system control and real-time performance optimization, while GPU Selector demonstrated how GPU resources can be intelligently deployed between the laptop and external GPU. The AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2 was also named a CHIP Highlight at Gamescom 2026, recognizing its gaming performance, intelligent optimization, and advanced thermal design.

AORUS OLED gaming monitors were another crowd favorite, allowing players to experience OLED responsiveness and visual clarity in fast-paced gameplay. The FO27Q28G and FO27Q24G combine QHD WOLED panels, refresh rates of up to 280Hz, and 0.03ms response times, while GIGABYTE Tactical Features support competitive play. Deep contrast, smooth motion, and quick response created a more immersive experience across the gaming area.

Beyond performance, visitors also explored STEALTH cableless builds and the WOOD Series, highlighting how gaming PCs can combine clean layouts with distinctive personal style. As GIGABYTE continues its 40th anniversary celebrations, AORUS INFINITY at Gamescom 2026 marks another chapter in the brand's four-decade journey of gaming innovation. Bringing together performance, intelligent technologies, and distinctive design, the showcase reflects GIGABYTE's engineering legacy while shaping the future of gaming experiences worldwide. For more details, please visit the official website.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-highlights-what-drew-gamers-at-gamescom-2026-with-aorus-infinity-and-immersive-gaming-experiences-302865052.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.