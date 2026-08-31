GIGABYTE Highlights What Drew Gamers at Gamescom 2026 with AORUS INFINITY and Immersive Gaming Experiences

TAIPEI, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, concluded Gamescom 2026 with strong gamer engagement at its AORUS INFINITY showcase, where flagship gaming hardware, intelligent technologies, and distinctive PC design came together through hands-on experiences. From high-performance desktop builds and AI gaming laptops to OLED gaming monitors and peripherals, gamers experienced the performance, responsiveness, and visual immersion of the latest AORUS lineup.

At the center of the showcase, the AORUS INFINITY Series brought GIGABYTE's engineering expertise into a unified gaming ecosystem. The X870E AORUS INFINITY NEXT motherboard combines aerospace-inspired engineering with advanced power and thermal design, including 3D metal-printing technology. Paired with AORUS GeForce RTX 50 Series INFINITY graphics cards featuring the WINDFORCE HYPERBURST cooling system, the platform sustains performance during demanding gameplay. The AORUS C510 GLASS INFINITY chassis completes the setup with an integrated 16-inch display and flexible placement options, turning the PC itself into part of the gaming experience.

The AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2 AI gaming laptop and AORUS RTX 5060 Ti AI BOX gave visitors a hands-on look at how AI can enhance gaming setups. With GIGABYTE's exclusive GiMATE AI agent, players experienced intuitive system control and real-time performance optimization, while GPU Selector demonstrated how GPU resources can be intelligently deployed between the laptop and external GPU. The AORUS MASTER 16 GEN 2 was also named a CHIP Highlight at Gamescom 2026, recognizing its gaming performance, intelligent optimization, and advanced thermal design.

AORUS OLED gaming monitors were another crowd favorite, allowing players to experience OLED responsiveness and visual clarity in fast-paced gameplay. The FO27Q28G and FO27Q24G combine QHD WOLED panels, refresh rates of up to 280Hz, and 0.03ms response times, while GIGABYTE Tactical Features support competitive play. Deep contrast, smooth motion, and quick response created a more immersive experience across the gaming area.

Beyond performance, visitors also explored STEALTH cableless builds and the WOOD Series, highlighting how gaming PCs can combine clean layouts with distinctive personal style. As GIGABYTE continues its 40th anniversary celebrations, AORUS INFINITY at Gamescom 2026 marks another chapter in the brand's four-decade journey of gaming innovation. Bringing together performance, intelligent technologies, and distinctive design, the showcase reflects GIGABYTE's engineering legacy while shaping the future of gaming experiences worldwide. For more details, please visit the official website.

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