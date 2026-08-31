Vervoe launches Skills Advisory and Intelligent Interview Scheduling to extend skills validation across the hiring process

Company strengthens its leadership team, appointing Kasey Harboe Guentert, Ph.D., as Head of Skills Advisory and Nick Bailey as Chief Revenue Officer

Skills Advisory: a new advisory function that helps enterprises solve their most important skills and selection challenges.

Intelligent Interview Scheduling: a new capability that brings interview booking into the platform and carries validated skills evidence into the interview.

Two senior appointments to lead the next phase of growth, with the United States a priority market.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vervoe, an AI-powered skills validation platform, today launched two new capabilities, Skills Advisory and Intelligent Interview Scheduling, and announced two senior leadership appointments, as more enterprises move to skills-based hiring and look for credible ways to evaluate how candidates and employees actually perform the work. Kasey Harboe Guentert, Ph.D., joins as Head of Skills Advisory, and Nick Bailey joins as Chief Revenue Officer.

As organizations move away from resumes and credentials as proxies for capability, they increasingly want evidence of demonstrated skills, both when hiring and across their existing workforce. The new capabilities extend Vervoe's validated skills evidence deeper into the hiring process, and the two appointments give Vervoe the firepower to scale into the enterprise segment globally. The United States is a priority growth market for Vervoe.

Skills Advisory

Skills Advisory is a new function that helps enterprises solve their most important skills and selection challenges, pairing Vervoe's platform with senior assessment expertise so clients get guidance, not just technology. Led by industrial-organizational psychologist Kasey Harboe Guentert, Ph.D., Vervoe's skills advisory function works with talent and transformation leaders on the harder questions behind skills-based evaluation: defining the skills that matter for a role, designing assessments that measure them accurately, and building selection processes that are consistent, evidence-based, and defensible. It positions Vervoe as a long-term, strategic partner to its enterprise customers, especially as organizations extend skills validation from hiring into their existing workforce.

Intelligent Interview Scheduling

Recruiters can now schedule interviews for candidates who performed well in the assessment using Vervoe's new Intelligent Interview Scheduling product.

Unlike scheduling tools that just handle calendars, Vervoe's Intelligent Interview Scheduling puts each candidate's assessment results in front of interviewers before they meet. Every interview builds on what the candidate has already shown, instead of starting from scratch. Because Vervoe has already assessed each candidate, interviewers know exactly what to focus on in the interview, making it much more valuable.

It handles the logistics too. Scheduling happens directly in Vervoe, so hiring no longer fragments once a candidate is shortlisted: candidates self-book in minutes, interviewers connect their Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace calendars, and confirmations, reminders, and rescheduling run automatically.

Senior leaders to drive the next phase

Harboe Guentert is an industrial-organizational psychologist who has spent her career building enterprise assessment and selection systems, including senior global assessment and selection leadership at Airbnb, global talent selection at Meta, and seven years at each of SHL and Korn Ferry. Immediately before joining Vervoe she was an executive consultant at APTMetrics, and she is co-author of The Hiring Handbook. As a former chair of the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychology's Committee for the Advancement of Professional Ethics, she helped develop guidelines for the ethical use of AI. At Vervoe she leads the new Skills Advisory function and helps establish the company as an authority on skills, assessment, and AI ethics. She is based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

"I've long been passionate about helping organizations understand and evaluate talent in a rapidly changing economic and technological environment," said Kasey Harboe Guentert, Ph.D., Head of Skills Advisory at Vervoe. "There is a fundamental difference between telling someone what you can do and showing them. Vervoe moves beyond resumes, credentials, and traditional assessments to understand what a candidate or employee can actually do, and what excites me is the chance to bring the latest science and organizational context to how our clients make those decisions."

Bailey is a revenue leader with more than 20 years of experience in the talent and HR technology markets. He has held revenue leadership roles at Korn Ferry, Oracle, and Workforce Software, an ADP company, and has led both new-business growth and customer retention and expansion across global markets. As Chief Revenue Officer, he is responsible for Vervoe's revenue growth globally and leads sales, account management, and business development.

"After nearly 20 years building and leading talent acquisition and HCM businesses, I joined Vervoe because it represents where hiring is genuinely heading: skills-based, AI-driven, and focused on outcomes rather than resumes," said Nick Bailey, Chief Revenue Officer at Vervoe. "It's the clearest expression of that shift I've seen, with proven technology, credible enterprise customers, and a founding team building for global scale. My focus now is taking Vervoe's strong ANZ foundation and scaling it internationally, particularly across North America and the wider APAC region."

Harboe Guentert and Bailey work closely to align Vervoe's advisory and commercial teams around a consistent client experience.

"We've built a new enterprise platform business on top of our original point solution foundation, and now we have the senior team to scale it," said Omer Molad, co-founder and CEO of Vervoe. "For our new skills advisory function we wanted a proven expert in behavioral science and assessments who can work with senior executives and has the grit to build something from the ground up. We ran a global search and Kasey was the standout. And in Nick, we found one of those rare revenue leaders who genuinely cares as much about existing customers as winning new ones, which is exactly how we want to grow."

About Vervoe

Vervoe is an AI-powered skills validation platform that helps organizations uncover skills at scale and identify the people most likely to succeed. Instead of inferring ability from resumes, credentials, or self-reported profiles, Vervoe enables candidates and employees to prove their skills through realistic, job-related tasks.

The platform uses AI-powered screening, autograded skills assessments, cognitive assessments, and job simulations to show how people perform real work, grades responses consistently at scale, and advances the strongest candidates with Intelligent Interview Scheduling. That same verified skills evidence extends beyond hiring and across the existing workforce, including AI readiness, turning demonstrated performance into decision-ready intelligence. The outcome is better quality of hire, fewer costly mis-hires, and lower risk of attrition from poor hiring decisions, backed by explainable and auditable AI.

Vervoe is trusted by global organizations including Lumen Technologies, OneMain Financial, Kroll, the NHL, Subaru, dentsu, Rentokil, and Australia Post. Learn more at vervoe.com.

Media contact: Ashish Shetty, Head of Growth, ashish@vervoe.com

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