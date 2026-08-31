Ventura, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - American businessman Luke Erickson has launched Startup Ventura, a nonprofit startup accelerator created to strengthen Ventura County's technology ecosystem and give local founders access to mentorship, capital connections, education, and experienced business operators.





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Founded in 2025 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Startup Ventura is built around a straightforward idea: entrepreneurs should not have to leave Ventura County for Los Angeles or Silicon Valley to reach the resources required to build high-growth companies.

Luke Erickson, Founder and Executive Director of Startup Ventura, has assembled a network of entrepreneurs, investors, executives, educational partners, and community leaders to create infrastructure for early-stage companies within the region.

The initiative arrives as Ventura County faces sustained pressure on job creation and talent retention. Countywide employment fell from 342,800 in December 2025 to 336,100 in January 2026, a decline of approximately 6,700 jobs, according to California Employment Development Department data, while the county's unemployment rate rose from 4.7 percent to 5.0 percent.

The longer-term trend is structural. Ventura County's economy was on pace to add just 163 jobs across all of 2025, and the professional, scientific, and technical services sector, which includes most technology employment, shed more than 1,000 jobs during the year, according to the Southern California Association of Governments' 2025 economic update. The county's population has declined every year since 2016, falling by more than 20,000 residents, and the only age group now growing is residents 65 and older.

For Luke Erickson, those trends point to an opportunity to invest in the region's entrepreneurial infrastructure rather than accept the continued migration of talent to larger technology markets.

"Where you build becomes a choice instead of a requirement," Luke Erickson said of the changing startup environment. "Founders no longer have to move to an expensive hub to build something big."

Building Startup Infrastructure at Home





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Startup Ventura gives local entrepreneurs a structured environment for developing companies while remaining connected to Ventura County.

The organization's board brings together operators behind more than $4.5 billion in combined exit value. Brent-Stig Kraus, a senior revenue executive, held leadership roles at Lynda.com, MINDBODY, and SevenRooms, each of which was acquired. Brian Gonzalez is the Y Combinator backed co-founder and CTO of Curri, the nationwide logistics platform he built from downtown Ventura. Sean Herwaldt served as Global Supply Manager at SpaceX, where he helped source and scale the supply chain behind one of the most demanding engineering organizations in the world.

Startup Ventura has received a founding investment from the City of Ventura and has partnered with the Ventura County Community College District to connect entrepreneurship with local educational and professional pathways. The organization holds Candid's Platinum Seal of Transparency, a distinction held by fewer than one percent of U.S. nonprofits.

The objective is broader than helping individual founders launch companies. Startup Ventura is building a repeatable ecosystem in which successful companies create jobs, attract investment, and eventually support the next generation of entrepreneurs.

Ventura County has already produced technology companies with national reach. The Trade Desk began in Ventura before growing into a major publicly traded advertising technology company. Curri, a technology-enabled construction delivery platform, was also founded in the region.

For Luke Erickson, those companies are evidence of what becomes possible when entrepreneurial talent has the right environment. The challenge is making that environment systematic. Ventura previously had an incubator that served as a gathering point for entrepreneurs, but that infrastructure is no longer operating. Startup Ventura is rebuilding a modern version of it around the needs of today's founders.

A Different Startup Environment

Startup Ventura's launch coincides with a significant shift in how early-stage businesses are built.

Artificial intelligence and increasingly accessible software tools have reduced many of the costs traditionally associated with launching technology companies. Small teams now perform work that once required far larger engineering, marketing, research, and operational departments. When entrepreneurs need less capital to test products, develop prototypes, automate operations, and reach customers, proximity to Silicon Valley matters less than it once did.

Luke Erickson believes that shift benefits startup markets outside traditional technology centers, and that it creates an opening for communities such as Ventura County. Rather than attempting to recreate Silicon Valley, Startup Ventura is developing an entrepreneurial identity specific to the region, combining access to experienced operators and capital with local universities, community relationships, and the lifestyle advantages of coastal Southern California.

"You get the coast and the quality of life, plus a growing network of mentors, operators, and capital that we are building here on purpose," Luke Erickson said. "You can build a serious company and a good life in the same place."

The immediate work is infrastructure: connecting founders with experienced mentors, developing relationships with investors, strengthening educational partnerships, and creating a recognizable center for entrepreneurship in the county. The longer-term objective is economic. If more companies are built locally, more jobs, investment, and professional opportunities remain local as well.

About Luke Erickson

Luke Erickson attended the University of Utah and built his career in B2B SaaS, where he worked in business development and generated more than $10 million in sales pipeline. Luke Erickson founded Startup Ventura in 2025 to give founders in his home region a structured path to build at home instead of leaving for Los Angeles or the Bay Area.

Beyond Startup Ventura, Luke Erickson serves on the board of directors of the New West Symphony and mentors students at CSU Channel Islands, California Lutheran University, and the Ventura County Community College District. His work as a Ventura County entrepreneur and startup ecosystem leader reflects a broader focus on entrepreneurship, technology, mentorship, and regional economic development.

Entrepreneurs and community members interested in the initiative can visit StartupVentura.com. For more information about Luke Erickson, visit LukeErickson.com.

About Startup Ventura

Startup Ventura is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit startup accelerator founded in 2025 in Ventura County, California. The organization provides local founders with mentorship, capital connections, community resources, and entrepreneurial support designed to help high-growth companies build and remain in the region. Startup Ventura's mission is to strengthen Ventura County's startup ecosystem while supporting local job creation, talent development, and long-term economic growth.

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