ACCESS Newswire Inc.: ACCESS Newswire Expands the Marketplace with Two New Partners: TVEyes and Listicle Liaison

New referral partnerships give ACCESS customers a direct path to broadcast and radio monitoring, plus industry rankings and AI-citation visibility, extending earned-media coverage well beyond online and social

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / ACCESS Newswire Inc. (NYSE American:ACCS), an industry-leading communications company, today announced two new additions to the ACCESS Marketplace: TVEyes, the broadcast and radio monitoring service trusted by leading PR teams worldwide, and Listicle Liaison, a visibility service connecting companies with industry rankings, editorial placements, and AI citation opportunities. Together, the partnerships give ACCESS customers a direct line to two coverage areas they haven't been able to track or build inside their existing workflow: what's said about them on air, and where they stand in the rankings and AI-generated recommendations that increasingly shape buying decisions.

"We're excited to add two strong partnerships to the Marketplace this quarter. TVEyes and Listicle Liaison are both established businesses that sit right alongside our core business, which is exactly what makes them valuable additions for our customers," said Brian Balbirnie, CEO of ACCESS Newswire. "We do a lot well, but we can't do everything, and that's the whole point of the Marketplace: bringing in strong partners who align with our go-to-market strategy, that builds an ecosystem around our customer needs, giving them more reasons to stay and grow with us."

TVEyes: Broadcast and Online Video Intelligence

TVEyes is a global media intelligence company, capturing millions of hours per month of critical broadcast and online video data, with deep analytics that transform to action. Via TVEyes's Insight platform, customers can search indexed transcripts, download and save clips, automatically create executive-level reports, and access audience and reach metrics (impressions, publicity value, and demographics) for every mention.

"Partnerships are an important part of how we build and scale the TVEyes customer ecosystem," shared Susan Aitkin, VP of Global Partnerships at TVEyes. "Joining the ACCESS Marketplace gives customers another way to discover and access TVEyes within the tools and workflows they already use. We're excited to collaborate with ACCESS Newswire and continue building partnerships that make high-quality broadcast and our intelligence more accessible and actionable."

ACCESS Brand Monitoring covers online news, trade publications, and blogs. ACCESS Social Monitoring covers X, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and emerging platforms. Neither captures what airs on television, radio, where a significant share of coverage for major announcements still happens. TVEyes fills that gap when used alongside existing ACCESS products, helping teams:

With TVEyes, customers can:

Eliminate Manual Hunting: Swap tedious media monitoring for instant, automated broadcast alerts and frame-accurate transcripts.

Track C-Suite Airtime: Benchmark leadership appearance rates across prime-time cable news, local networks.

Neutralize On-Air Crises: Intercept negative reporting fast, generating downloadable video clips for immediate executive and legal triage within minutes.

Prove ROI: Back up board decks and campaign reviews with hard, verified audience reach numbers and publicity value metrics.

Listicle Liaison: Rankings, Listicles, and AI Citation Visibility

For ACCESS customers, Listicle Liaison opens a visibility channel traditional press coverage can't reach - and it's becoming essential as buyers and investors increasingly turn to AI assistants and search engines that answer with rankings. When someone asks "who are the top companies in [industry]?", the response is assembled from exactly the kind of curated, editorial rankings Listicle Liaison specializes in. With a network spanning 13+ industries and broad geographic reach, Listicle Liaison places your brand in evergreen, citation-ready content that keeps working long after a news cycle ends - the durable complement to time-bound press. And because ACCESS Verified already ships the metadata, keyword data, and citation scripts these platforms rely on, ACCESS customers are uniquely positioned to capitalize. As a result of this partnership, Listicle Liaison has selected ACCESS Newswire as its exclusive newswire partner.

With Listicle Liaison, customers can:

Earn placement in curated, industry-specific rankings and comparison content

Secure editorial features engineered for indexing and citation by AI assistants and search engines

Build durable, evergreen visibility that complements time-bound news coverage

Reach audiences across 13+ industries and geographies not served by general press or social monitoring

"AI assistants cite what they trust, and they consistently pull from two kinds of sources: authoritative press releases and curated industry rankings. Each is powerful on its own, but the real advantage comes from combining them. A press release announces your news; a ranking placement reinforces your authority in the category. Together, they give AI models multiple trusted signals pointing to the same brand, which meaningfully increases your odds of being cited, and of getting ahead of competitors who are only using one channel. That's why partnering with ACCESS Newswire made so much sense: their wire and our rankings aren't competing channels, they're complementary ones." Said, Emma Rose, Head of Partnerships, Listicle Liaison.

Marketplace Availability

TVEyes and Listicle Liaison will be available in the ACCESS Marketplace beginning September 1, 2026.

About TVEyes

TVEyes is a global broadcast and radio monitoring service that captures, indexes, and alerts on mentions across spoken media. For over two decades, TVEyes has empowered organizations to understand, measure, and respond to the conversations that influence brands, industries and public opinion. To learn more about TVEyes, please visit https://www.tveyes.com

About Listicle Liaison

Listicle Liaison connects companies with the rankings, listicles, and editorial content that drive visibility with buyers and AI assistants alike. Its network spans multiple industry-focused publications, offering companies a path to featured placements, expert rankings, and AI-citation-ready editorial content. More information is available at https://www.listicleliaison.com

About ACCESS Newswire Inc.

We are ACCESS Newswire, a globally trusted Public Relations (PR) and Investor Relations (IR) solutions provider. With a focus on innovation, customer service, and value-driven offerings, ACCESS Newswire empowers brands to connect with their audiences where it matters most. From startups and scale-ups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, we ensure your most important moments make an impact and resonate with your audiences. To learn more visit www.accessnewswire.com.

For Further Information:

ACCESS Newswire Inc.

Brian R. Balbirnie

919-481-4000

brianb@accessnewswire.com

SOURCE: ACCESS Newswire Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/access-newswire-expands-the-marketplace-with-two-new-partners-tve-1214696