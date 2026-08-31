Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.: Chesapeake Bank Announces Casey Porter as Incoming President for Chesapeake Payment Systems

KILMARNOCK, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Chesapeake Bank announces that Casey Porter has joined Chesapeake Payment Systems (CPS) as President and will succeed Kate Root, who plans to retire at the end of 2026 after a distinguished career leading the division.

A division of Chesapeake Bank since 1995, Chesapeake Payment Systems is headquartered at the Chesapeake Tech Center just outside of Williamsburg in Norge, Virginia, and provides payment acceptance and processing solutions for businesses throughout the bank's Virginia markets and across the United States through strategic partner relationships.

Porter brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in payments and financial technology. Throughout his career, he has driven growth, innovation, strategic partnerships, and business enablement while serving in leadership positions with REPAY, Visa , TSYS, and BlueSquare. His experience includes leading global initiatives focused on embedded finance, payment acceptance, and commercial strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Casey to Chesapeake Payment Systems and the Chesapeake Bank family," said Alex Jung, Chief Revenue Officer of Chesapeake Bank. "His deep industry expertise, proven leadership, and passion for innovation make him exceptionally well positioned to lead CPS into its next chapter. At the same time, we are incredibly grateful for Kate's dedication, vision, and leadership over the years. She has built a remarkable team and organization that has become a vital part of Chesapeake Bank's success."

"It has been an honor to serve alongside such talented teammates and partners throughout my career," said Kate Root. "What makes CPS special is the people. Together, we've built strong relationships, delivered meaningful solutions for businesses, and created a culture centered on service and innovation. I am tremendously proud of what we've achieved and excited about the future of CPS under Casey's leadership."

"Chesapeake Payment Systems has earned an outstanding reputation for client service, industry expertise, and strong partnerships," said Casey Porter. "I'm honored to join such an accomplished team and grateful for the opportunity to build on the success Kate and the organization have created. I look forward to working alongside our employees, clients, and partners as we continue to grow and deliver innovative payment solutions."

Porter joined the company in August 2026 and is already familiar to many within CPS, having worked closely with the organization for years through industry partnerships. He and Root will work together throughout the remainder of 2026 to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

ABOUT CHESAPEAKE BANK

Chesapeake Bank, founded in 1900, is a subsidiary of Chesapeake Financials Shares (CFS: CPKF), headquartered in the Northern Neck, also serving the Middle Peninsula, Williamsburg, Richmond, Chesterfield, and Hampton Roads communities. The company also offers card processing (Chesapeake Payment Systems) and accounts receivable financing (Flexent). Named by American Banker as one of the Top Community Banks since 2007, and a Best Bank to Work For since 2013, employing 290+. Visit: www.ches.bank and www.chesapeakefinancialshares.com.

Contact: Jeffrey M. Szyperski 1-800-434-1181

SOURCE: Chesapeake Financial Shares Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/chesapeake-bank-announces-casey-porter-as-incoming-president-for-che-1214694