HUMAIN and KORA Partner to Build Operating System at LEAP 2026

Strategic engineering collaboration combines HUMAIN's full-stack AI capabilities with KORA's Linux and open-source operating-system expertise to co-develop HUMAIN OS

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities, and KORA Systems Inc. today announced at LEAP 2026 a strategic engineering and co-development partnership to build HUMAIN OS, an enterprise-grade, AI-native Linux operating system designed around intelligence, context and user intent.

The collaboration brings together KORA's operating-system and edge AI expertise with HUMAIN's capabilities across AI models, agentic technologies, enterprise platforms, infrastructure and applications.

As part of the announcement, the companies are demonstrating an early version of HUMAIN OS at LEAP 2026, providing a first look at the architecture and capabilities they are jointly developing. HUMAIN OS is planned to be commercially available in 2027.

The partnership is based on a shared view that artificial intelligence should move deeper into the computing stack - from an application running on top of the desktop to intelligence engineered directly into the operating system.

HUMAIN and KORA are developing the platform around a simple shift:

Intent ? Intelligence ? Action

Rather than requiring users to determine which application, model or computing environment they need, HUMAIN OS is being designed to understand an objective, assemble authorized context, select the appropriate intelligence and determine where the workload should run.

"AI cannot simply be another application sitting on top of the desktop. Intelligence has to become part of the operating system itself. KORA brings deep operating-system & edge AI expertise, while HUMAIN brings the full AI stack, from models and agents to enterprise platforms and infrastructure. Together, we are building from the operating-system layer upward and rethinking what the personal computer can become when intelligence is part of the architecture from the beginning: from applications to intent, from intent to intelligence, and from intelligence to action."

TAREQ AMIN - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, HUMAIN

The joint engineering program will span operating-system architecture, Linux, hardware integration, AI runtime, security, device management, user experience and the application environment.

The companies are also developing capabilities that allow HUMAIN OS to orchestrate intelligence across the device, enterprise environments and cloud infrastructure. The system is intended to determine where AI workloads should run based on factors including privacy, model capability, latency, connectivity, cost and organizational policy.

An on-device intelligence layer optimized for Qualcomm computing platforms is also under development, with HUMAIN targeting a 26-billion-parameter model running locally on the Qualcomm NPU. This is intended to enable substantial AI capability directly on the PC while allowing information and workloads that need to remain local to stay on the device.

Other areas being developed include context-aware access to authorized files and enterprise information, semantic information retrieval, agentic computer-use capabilities and an AI-native productivity environment spanning documents, presentations and spreadsheets.

"Operating systems were built for a world in which the user had to tell the computer every step required to complete a task. This partnership gives us the opportunity to rethink that model. HUMAIN brings the intelligence and enterprise AI capabilities, and KORA brings the operating-system& edge AI capabilities. Together, we are building toward a platform where the user expresses the objective and the system determines how the work gets done."

KIRT MCMASTER - CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, KORA SYSTEMS INC .

Linux will provide the foundation for HUMAIN OS, allowing the companies to build on an open and proven ecosystem while engineering the security, manageability, AI orchestration and lifecycle capabilities required by enterprise organizations.

The platform is being designed to support enterprise identity, device management, policy enforcement, security, governance and controlled deployment of AI as systems increasingly move from accessing information to taking authorized actions on behalf of users.

The HUMAIN OS demonstration at LEAP 2026 represents an early stage of the companies' joint development effort and is intended to show the direction of the platform rather than a commercially available product.

The partnership marks the beginning of a broader engineering effort between HUMAIN and KORA to explore a new model for personal computing, one in which the operating system does more than manage applications and devices, and instead becomes the orchestration layer between the person, the device and the intelligence required to complete a task.

ABOUT HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Follow HUMAIN on: X | LinkedIn

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties and subsequent commercial agreements. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

MEDIA INQUIRIES

For further details about HUMAIN, please visit HUMAIN.com

ABOUT KORA

KORA Systems Inc. is building the operating system for intelligence - KORA, a ground-up reimagining of the desktop for the age of intelligent PCs. At its core runs Cortex, the nervous system of the OS: a hybrid inference engine, optimized for local models, that turns every chip in the machine and every machine on the network into one computer. On that foundation, KORA delivers entirely new user experiences: neural workspaces and a neural file system, built for how people work, create, and play with intelligence. Based in Silicon Valley, the company was founded by a team with deep roots in OS engineering and platform-ecosystem building that has shipped three operating systems - Cyanogen, Android, and GameOS - to more than a billion devices worldwide. KORA is backed by investors including Samsung, Square Enix, Polychain, VanEck, Circle, and Alumni Ventures.

For further details about KORA, please visit kora.fun

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/humain-and-kora-partner-to-build-operating-system-at-leap-2026-302865088.html