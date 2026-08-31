AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN Expand Saudi Arabia's AI Infrastructure as AMD Instinct Systems Go Live

News Highlights

HUMAIN is now delivering production AI compute in Saudi Arabia powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs and Cisco Silicon One-based AI networking to deliver the performance, scale and resilience necessary for next-generation workloads.

AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN plan to deploy up to 250 MW of AI infrastructure as part of the next phase of the buildout beginning in 2027.

Driven by strong customer demand, the AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN joint venture remains on track to deploy up to 1 GW of AI infrastructure by 2030.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack AI solutions, today announced that AMD Instinct MI355X GPU-based AI infrastructure built on Cisco Silicon One-based AI networking is now live in Saudi Arabia and serving HUMAIN customers in the Kingdom and beyond.

The production deployment, powered by AMD Instinct MI355X GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs and Cisco's critical networking infrastructure, marks an important milestone in AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN's work to build an open, large-scale, AI platform in Saudi Arabia. Built on Cisco Silicon One and Cisco 800G optics, the Cisco N9000 Series platform interconnects the MI355X GPUs in an AI-optimized fabric designed for scale, low latency and operational resilience, enabling HUMAIN to offer GPU-as-a-service across a wide range of use cases, from model training to inferencing.

Expanding on this foundation, AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN plan to deploy up to 250 MW of AI infrastructure powered by AMD Instinct MI400 Series GPUs, AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD ROCm open software, together with Cisco networking and critical infrastructure, through the companies' previously announced joint venture. Deployment is planned to begin in 2027, with capacity expected to start coming online in the second half of the year.

This next phase of the companies' previously announced joint venture will significantly expand Saudi Arabia's AI capacity. Driven by strong customer demand, the joint venture remains on track to deploy up to 1 GW of AI infrastructure by 2030.

"Bringing AMD Instinct systems online in Saudi Arabia is an important milestone in our work with HUMAIN," said Dr. Lisa Su, chair and CEO, AMD. "Together, we are building an open, high-performance AI platform that is serving customers today and will scale significantly in the coming years. With AMD Instinct GPUs, EPYC CPUs and ROCm open software at the foundation, we are expanding the compute capacity needed to advance AI innovation across the Kingdom and globally."

"Putting this infrastructure into production demonstrates HUMAIN's ability to build, operate and deliver advanced AI infrastructure at scale," said Tareq Amin, CEO, HUMAIN. "Demand for sovereign, high-performance AI infrastructure continues to grow, and together with AMD and Cisco, we are expanding Saudi Arabia's role as a platform serving customers across the Kingdom, the region and globally."

"The true power of AI lies in its potential to solve some of the world's most complex challenges," said Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO, Cisco. "The region is moving quickly from AI investment to delivery, and through our work with HUMAIN and AMD, Cisco is building the critical infrastructure to make AI vision a reality - in the Kingdom and beyond."

Building an Open Platform for Sovereign AI

The collaboration is designed to give governments, enterprises, research institutions and developers access to advanced AI capabilities through a platform that brings together open models, open software and locally operated infrastructure.

The platform will give customers greater control over where their data resides, how their models are customized, and how their AI systems are deployed and governed. The AMD high-performance AI compute platforms and open software ecosystem deliver the flexible foundation, while the Cisco network architecture is designed to be open and interoperable, giving customers visibility and centralized control over the environment as capacity scales. This approach will enable organizations to build AI capabilities aligned with their languages, cultures, regulatory requirements and national priorities.

Together, AMD, Cisco and HUMAIN plan to deliver the performance, scale and openness required by AI labs, model providers, enterprises and developers, bringing a new generation of sovereign AI capabilities to Saudi Arabia and the broader global market.

Supporting Resources

Learn more about AMD Instinct GPUs

Learn more about AMD ROCm software

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About AMD

AMD drives innovation in high-performance and AI computing to solve the world's most important challenges. Today, AMD technology powers billions of experiences across cloud and AI infrastructure, embedded systems, AI PCs and gaming. With a broad portfolio of AI-optimized CPUs, GPUs, networking and software, AMD delivers full-stack AI solutions that provide the performance and scalability needed for a new era of intelligent computing. Learn more at www.amd.com.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

About Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide technology leader that is revolutionizing the way organizations connect and protect in the AI era. For more than 40 years, Cisco has securely connected the world. With its industry leading AI-powered solutions and services, Cisco enables its customers, partners and communities to unlock innovation, enhance productivity and strengthen digital resilience. With purpose at its core, Cisco remains committed to creating a more connected and inclusive future for all. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at http://www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word 'partner' does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) such as the expected benefits of AMD's joint venture with Cisco and HUMAIN; the expected plans to deploy 1GW of AMD AI infrastructure by 2030; and the ability of AMD to provide its AMD AI infrastructure, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are commonly identified by words such as "would," "may," "expects," "believes," "plans," "intends," "projects" and other terms with similar meaning. Investors are cautioned that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current beliefs, assumptions and expectations, speak only as of the date of this press release and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Such statements are subject to certain known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond AMD's control, that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. Material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, without limitation, the following: impact of government actions and regulations such as export regulations, national-security-based regulations, import tariffs, trade protection measures, and licensing requirements; competitive markets in which AMD's products are sold; the cyclical nature of the semiconductor industry; market conditions of the industries in which AMD products are sold; AMD's ability to introduce products on a timely basis with expected features and performance levels; loss of a significant customer; economic and market uncertainty; quarterly and seasonal sales patterns; AMD's ability to adequately protect its technology or other intellectual property; unfavorable currency exchange rate fluctuations; ability of third party manufacturers to manufacture AMD's products on a timely basis in sufficient quantities and using competitive technologies; availability of essential equipment, materials, components (such as memory supply), substrates or manufacturing processes; ability to achieve expected manufacturing yields for AMD's products; AMD's ability to generate revenue from its semi-custom SoC products; potential security vulnerabilities; potential security incidents including IT outages, data loss, data breaches and cyberattacks; uncertainties involving the ordering and shipment of AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party intellectual property to design and introduce new products; AMD's reliance on third-party companies for design, manufacture and supply of motherboards, software, memory and other computer platform components; AMD's reliance on Microsoft and other software vendors' support to design and develop software to run on AMD's products; AMD's reliance on third-party distributors and add-in-board partners; impact of modification or interruption of AMD's internal business processes and information systems; compatibility of AMD's products with some or all industry-standard software and hardware; costs related to defective products; failure to maintain an efficient supply chain as customer demand changes; AMD's ability to rely on third party supply-chain logistics functions; AMD's ability to effectively control sales of its products on the gray market; impact of climate change on AMD's business; AMD's ability to realize its deferred tax assets; potential tax liabilities; current and future claims and litigation; impact of environmental laws, conflict minerals related provisions and other laws or regulations; evolving expectations from governments, investors, customers and other stakeholders regarding corporate responsibility matters; issues related to the responsible use of AI; restrictions imposed by agreements governing AMD's notes, the guarantees of Xilinx's notes and the revolving credit agreement; AMD's ability to satisfy financial obligations under guarantees, leases and other commercial commitments; impact of acquisitions, joint ventures and/or investments on AMD's business and AMD's ability to integrate acquired businesses; impact of any impairment of the combined company's assets; political, legal and economic risks and natural disasters; future impairments of technology license purchases; AMD's ability to attract and retain key employees; and AMD's stock price volatility. Investors are urged to review in detail the risks and uncertainties in AMD's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to AMD's most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

Cisco Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may be deemed to contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, among others, statements regarding Cisco's or the joint venture's future business performance, strategies, or expectations, including the anticipated timing, consummation and expected benefits of the joint venture. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including, among other things, the ability of Cisco or the joint venture to achieve expected benefits of their investments, business and economic conditions and growth trends, increased competition, global economic conditions and uncertainties in the geopolitical environment and other risk factors set forth in Cisco's most recent reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, respectively. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on limited information currently available to Cisco, which is subject to change, and Cisco will not necessarily update the information.

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