Founded in 2022, HubX bootstrapped its growth into a profitable portfolio of more than 40 consumer products generating over 600 million downloads globally. Its first external financing makes HubX Türkiye's first AI-native consumer applications unicorn and will support further product growth, AI investment and global acquisitions.

Izmir, Türkiye--(Newsfile Corp. - August 31, 2026) - HubX, a global consumer technology company building and scaling AI-native mobile and web products, today announced a $50 million investment from Point72 Private Investments, with an option for an additional $25 million investment. The financing was completed at a $1.2 billion pre-money valuation, making HubX Türkiye's first AI-native consumer applications unicorn.





Founded in Türkiye in 2022, HubX has grown into a global technology company with more than 370 team members across Izmir and Istanbul

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The investment marks a new stage of growth for HubX as the company looks to accelerate its existing portfolio and expand through acquisitions of promising mobile and web products globally.

Founded in Türkiye in 2022, HubX has grown into a global technology company with more than 370 team members across Izmir and Istanbul. The company operates more than 40 consumer mobile and web products that have collectively generated over 600 million downloads across more than 190 countries.

HubX has built an end-to-end platform spanning product development, AI, data, monetisation and global growth. The platform enables the company to build, launch and scale consumer products across multiple categories and international markets, creating a repeatable model for taking products from early concept to global scale.

The new investment will support two priorities: accelerating the growth of HubX's existing portfolio and developing a global acquisition platform.

HubX plans to continue investing in its products and central technology infrastructure while building an acquisition engine focused on consumer technology businesses and teams with scalable products and strong user engagement.

Through this strategy, acquired products will gain access to HubX's technology and operating infrastructure, including AI and data capabilities, monetisation expertise and international distribution. HubX intends to preserve the entrepreneurial culture and product identity of acquired businesses while providing the resources and expertise needed to support further global growth.





From left to right: Kaan Ortabas, Co-Founder and Cem Ortabas, Co-Founder

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"Over the years, we've learned how to take products from being an idea to reaching hundreds of millions of users around the world," said Cem Ortabas, Co-founder of HubX. "This investment allows us to take that capability one step further. We want to continue building great products internally while also partnering with and acquiring exceptional teams that have built something users genuinely love. By combining their vision with HubX's technology and operating platform, we can help these products reach an entirely new level of scale."

"We believe HubX has built a differentiated platform for identifying consumer demand and rapidly building, distributing, and scaling products to meet that demand," said Ishan Sinha, Partner at Point72 Private Investments. "We've been impressed by the company's execution and the repeatability of its model across its broad portfolio of products, and we're excited to partner with the HubX team as they enter their next phase of growth."

Kaan Ortabas, Co-founder of HubX, said, "We've always believed in building with focus, learning fast, and growing with discipline. Reaching this scale within just four years while remaining profitable validates the model we've built and the opportunity ahead. This partnership now gives us the ability to pursue that opportunity at a much larger global scale. We're incredibly proud of what we've built from Türkiye, and we believe this is only the beginning."





Istanbul Office of HubX

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About HubX

Founded in 2022 and based in Türkiye, HubX develops and scales AI-powered consumer mobile and web products across categories including generative AI, education, and health and fitness.

The company operates more than 40 products, including Nova, Wiser, DaVinci and Lotus Flow, and has more than 370 employees across its offices in Izmir and Istanbul.

HubX's hub-to-studio model combines autonomous product teams with central capabilities across technology, AI, data, marketing and monetisation. The company also operates AI Lab, its in-house AI R&D division, which develops product-specific models and technologies deployed across the HubX portfolio.

Advisers

Aream & Co. acted as financial adviser and KECOS as legal adviser to HubX. Gibson Dunn and Paksoy acted as legal advisers to Point72 Private Investments.

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