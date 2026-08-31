China's first reported expansion of a clean REIT for inter-institutional investors has put a relatively uncommon financing structure in the spotlight: turning dozens of small commercial and industrial (C&I) solar plants into an investable product for long-term institutional capital. PCG Power completed the first expansion of its "Xingzheng Jishi - Bicheng Nengfa New Energy Holding-type Real Estate Asset-backed Special Plan (Carbon Neutrality)" on Aug. 20. The product was established in December 2025 with around 130 MW of operating C&I distributed solar assets. Following the expansion, the underlying ...

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