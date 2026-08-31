Relativity Brings Powerful Legal Data Intelligence to Microsoft Copilot, Expanding AI Assistant Support for Legal Teams

News Summary

RelativityOne now integrates with Microsoft Copilot through the Model Context Protocol (MCP).

This integration enables legal teams to automate RelativityOne administrative workflows in Copilot through natural language.

The company's continued efforts in expanding MCP integrations serve to extend Relativity solutions into the surfaces where legal professionals already do their work.

CHICAGO, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a legal data intelligence company, today announced that RelativityOne, its extensible AI platform for legal work, now integrates with Microsoft Copilot through the Model Context Protocol (MCP). With this integration, legal teams can now use natural language in Copilot to execute administrative reporting capabilities directly within the RelativityOne environment without switching contexts or platforms.

"Copilot is now one more place our users can take action in RelativityOne in plain language without leaving Microsoft 365," said Chris Brown, President, Relativity. "This accelerates administration, while aiR continues to transform the high-stakes legal work that demands deep context, and tight governance stays in RelativityOne."

According to the International Legal Technology Association's 2025 Legal Technology Survey of global law firms, Microsoft Copilot is the most widely used generative AI tool in the industry. It reports that Copilot is used by 68% of firms and 84% of the largest firms. Integrating RelativityOne with Copilot serves to enable legal professionals to work more seamlessly across the two surfaces.

"As legal teams embrace AI to transform how work gets done, the ability to securely connect enterprise knowledge, workflows, and data systems becomes increasingly important," said Mala Anand, Executive Vice President & Chief Customer Officer at Microsoft. "By bringing RelativityOne into Microsoft 365 Copilot through MCP, we are enabling legal professionals to use natural language to orchestrate complex workflows, accelerate time to insight, and unlock the value of their data within a trusted AI-powered experience."

By streamlining the work required to understand data structures, and manage users, teams can move faster from trigger event to analysis, while decisions still drive impact. The integration also delivers insights into data and usage patterns to reinforce best practices, strengthen governance, and support more informed decisions across matters, clients, and practice groups.

RelativityOne has long been a platform designed to be extended through APIs and a partner ecosystem. This Copilot integration further empowers Relativity's user community to manage and tailor their RelativityOne environments to meet their unique needs, simplify operational tasks and ultimately focus more time on the consequential work that drives successful outcomes.

Relativity's integration with Microsoft Copilot currently enables orchestration and reporting capabilities in Copilot Cowork, including standing up workspaces, organizing case data and managing legal operations through natural language. Reporting capabilities-such as analyzing workspace access and generating administrative reports-are enabled in Copilot Chat. Support for orchestration capabilities is planned to be added to Copilot Chat later this year.

Following the company's recent moves to launch Relativity claiR in advanced access, plans to integrate Gavel's Word capabilities into RelativityOne, recent MCP expansions, this Copilot integration is the latest advancement in Relativity's strategy of expanding RelativityOne to meet legal teams where and how they work.

Learn more about enabling the Copilot connector in RelativityOne.

About Relativity

Relativity is a leading legal data intelligence company that builds technology to help users organize data, discover the truth, and act on it. Its extensible cloud platform, RelativityOne, transforms complex data into actionable insights at massive scale for litigation, investigations, regulatory inquiries, data breach responses, and other legal use cases. The world's largest law firms and corporations, government agencies, and a robust network of channel partners rely on Relativity's legal AI software to securely surface and manage the most relevant and impactful information in their matters. The company also expands access to technology by providing its platform at no cost to academic institutions through its Relativity Academic program and to organizations supporting pro bono legal work through its Justice for Change initiative.

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