Delivering Hope: How FedEx Helps Pets Recover After Typhoon Sinlaku

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / When a natural disaster strikes, the immediate focus is often on human survival and rebuilding. But for communities like those in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI), pets are family, and their survival is tightly woven into the region's overall recovery.

Following the devastating impact of Super Typhoon Sinlaku, thousands of animals were left vulnerable. FedEx proudly stepped up to deliver critical support where it was needed most, ensuring that life-saving supplies reached the ground when supply chains were broken.

The Aftermath of Super Typhoon Sinlaku

When Typhoon Sinlaku battered Saipan and neighboring islands, it left a trail of destruction. Widespread power outages, severe flooding, and disrupted supply chains meant that essential resources-including pet food and veterinary care-were suddenly cut off.

For a community that relies heavily on visiting veterinarians and local rescue groups, the situation was dire. Displaced and injured pets, as well as community animals, were in urgent need of nourishment and medical attention.

FedEx Delivers the Essentials

Recognizing that logistics can be the difference between life and death in a disaster zone, FedEx provided critical in-kind shipping of essential pet food to support the relief efforts.

By leveraging FedEx's global network, the company successfully transported large donations of pet food from Hill's Pet Nutrition and Open Farm directly to the ASPCA's disaster response teams. This logistical support meant that while veterinary teams focused on complex surgeries and field rescues, they already had the heavy physical supplies needed to keep recovering animals nourished.

The Impact: Healing a Community

Because of this coordinated effort, the recovery results on the islands have been incredibly impactful. By providing prompt, in-kind shipping of high-quality pet food from Hill's and Open Farm, FedEx, along with ASPCA and other supporters, successfully delivered life-saving care and nutrition to at least 1,100 pets, while completing over 2,000 veterinary and supply distribution services. Together, we did not just rebuild a supply chain; we brought vital relief and hope directly back to the families who needed it most.

At FedEx, we know that delivering for our communities means showing up when the unexpected happens. By supporting the ASPCA and local agencies in Saipan, FedEx isn't just moving boxes of pet food-we are delivering hope, resilience, and a second chance for the most vulnerable members of the family.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: FedEx

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex

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SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/delivering-hope-how-fedex-helps-pets-recover-after-typhoon-sinlaku-1214700