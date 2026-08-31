HUMAIN and Applied Intuition Announce Strategic Collaboration to Deploy Physical AI Across Saudi Arabia, Starting with Autonomous Trucking

The collaboration will lay the foundation for autonomy at national scale, beginning with the world's largest autonomous trucking network and expanding into robotaxis, ports, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and other industries.

HUMAIN and Applied Intuition will build a unified autonomous logistics network at national scale, deploying thousands of autonomous trucks across key Saudi logistics corridors by 2030.

The companies will focus on autonomous trucking first, laying the foundation for the largest autonomous trucking network in the world, and then expand into logistics, robotaxis, ports, mining, manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and other industries in the future.

Applied Intuition will provide its end-to-end physical AI platform, built to scale across a billion moving machines, through a long-term commercial partnership.

Applied Intuition's Self-Driving System, already operating on Level 4 trucks, together with Vehicle OS and supporting vehicle intelligence offerings, will serve as the technology foundation for the collaboration with HUMAIN.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Intuition Inc., the leading physical AI company, and HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced a strategic collaboration to establish a foundational framework for autonomy at national scale, beginning with driverless trucks and expanding into robotaxis, ports, mining, and other industries.

The collaboration brings together HUMAIN's sovereign AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia with Applied Intuition's end-to-end physical AI stack for all industries, provided through a long-term commercial partnership.

The collaboration will build the largest autonomous trucking network in the world, rolling out thousands of autonomous trucks across key Saudi logistics corridors by 2030. This is the first major initiative under HUMAIN's physical AI strategy, which will extend AI beyond the data center and into the physical systems that deliver real-world impact. The initial phase will focus on launching autonomous trucking, with future phases introducing additional physical AI applications.

Autonomous trucking is a natural starting point to build the next generation of critical infrastructure: It's a large-scale, tangible application where AI can have a direct impact on productivity, logistics, and economic growth. Applied Intuition, HUMAIN's physical AI partner, has established an office in Riyadh.

"Autonomous trucking will change the economics of moving goods and people," said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. "Our goal with Applied Intuition is to make this region the first to deploy autonomous trucking at scale. Thousands of autonomous trucks operating around the clock can transform the speed, cost, and capacity of our logistics network, with a multiplier effect across economies. We have an opportunity to set a global benchmark for autonomous freight."

"Physical AI is the next frontier of intelligent infrastructure, and Saudi Arabia has the ambition to deploy it at unprecedented scale," said Qasar Younis, co-founder and CEO of Applied Intuition. "Our vision with Applied Intuition is to bring intelligence to a billion machines around the world, and this is exactly the kind of national-scale deployment we built our platform to enable. We're proud to partner with HUMAIN to help create the future of physical AI in the country."

The collaboration leverages Applied Intuition's end-to-end physical AI stack, including a multi-domain autonomy model that scales across industries, such as trucking, mining, agriculture, construction, and more. Applied Intuition's Self-Driving System (SDS), together with its Vehicle OS and supporting vehicle intelligence technologies, will be the centerpiece of the collaboration with HUMAIN. SDS is already on roads in the U.S., Europe, and Japan.

The local geography, major freight corridors, and strong continued investment in logistics infrastructure create an opportunity to deploy autonomous trucking at significant scale. Autonomous trucks can operate efficiently for longer periods than driver-operated fleets, and have the potential to increase freight capacity and fleet utilization while improving road safety and addressing workforce constraints in commercial trucking.

Applied Intuition is building a local team with technical capabilities as part of a long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia. Its Riyadh office will create the high-value jobs required to launch, operate, and scale autonomous fleets. The aim of the partnership is to make the Kingdom a global center for autonomous logistics, with potential for future expansion across the region.

About Applied Intuition

Applied Intuition is building the technology to make a billion machines intelligent. Founded in 2017, the Silicon Valley company powers physical AI in the automotive, defense, trucking, construction, mining and agriculture industries. Applied Intuition is based in Sunnyvale, California, with nearly two dozen offices around the world, including London, Munich, Tokyo, Seoul and the Washington, D.C., metro area. Learn more at applied.co, or email press@applied.co.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world's most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public- and private-sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human-AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties and subsequent commercial agreements. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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