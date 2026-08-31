Affiniti Named Official Kit Partner of Fort Lauderdale United FC

The partnership brings Affiniti's financial operations platform to South Florida's small businesses through one of the region's fastest-growing soccer clubs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiniti, the financial operating system built for America's backbone: small and medium-sized businesses. announced a partnership with Fort Lauderdale United FC, becoming the club's Official Kit Partner. The multi-faceted partnership pairs Affiniti's finance platform, including cards, banking, AP, and expense management, with one of South Florida's fastest-growing sports organizations to bring better financial tools to the region's small business owners.

More Than a Jersey

The partnership makes Affiniti the Official Kit Partner of Fort Lauderdale United FC, placing the Affiniti brand on the club's kit and across its signage, broadcasts, matchday activations, and digital channels. But for both organizations, the relationship extends well beyond visibility.

Affiniti and Fort Lauderdale United FC share a commitment to South Florida's small business community: the home services companies, contractors, medical practices, and family-owned operators that keep the local economy running. Through the partnership, the two organizations will connect South Florida's small business community with financial tools built for how they operate, bringing cards, expense management, AP, banking, and workflow automation into one platform designed to save their two most valuable resources: time and money.

The partnership grew out of an existing relationship. Affiniti first came to know Fort Lauderdale United FC Founder and Chairman Tommy Smith by bringing his own businesses onto the platform.

"We first built our relationship with Tommy by bringing his businesses onto the platform, and it quickly became clear what a class operator he is," said Sahil Phadnis, President and Co-Founder of Affiniti. "So when he brought this opportunity to us, partnering with Fort Lauderdale United FC was an easy decision. Together, we can put real financial tools in the hands of the owners and families who keep this region running."

A Shared Commitment to South Florida

Fort Lauderdale United FC has quickly established itself as a cornerstone of professional soccer in South Florida. Founded in 2024 and playing out of Amerant Bank Field, the club fields a women's team competing in the USL's Gainbridge Super League, Division One professional women's soccer, with a Men's USL League One team set to debut in Spring 2027, alongside youth and pre-professional programs that reach deep into the community.

That community connection is what made the partnership a natural fit. As the club builds its presence across the region, Affiniti gains a trusted partner at the center of the South Florida small business ecosystem, and the club gains a partner equipped to bring real financial value to the owners and families in its network.

"We're proud to welcome Affiniti Finance as an official partner of Fort Lauderdale United FC," said Tommy Smith, Founder and Chairman of Fort Lauderdale United FC. "This kit partnership is about more than what appears on the jersey. It reflects a shared commitment to South Florida. Together, we're bringing the club, Affiniti, and our community closer through soccer and financial intelligence."

About Affiniti

Affiniti is a financial platform built to power the next generation of small and medium-sized businesses. Designed for backbone industries across the U.S. economy, Affiniti brings together cards, expense management, AP, banking, and workflow automation into one unified system that helps businesses streamline financial operations and grow more efficiently. For more information, visit affiniti.com.

About Fort Lauderdale United FC

Fort Lauderdale United FC is South Florida's first and only professional women's soccer club competing in the Gainbridge Super League with a men's team set to debut in USL League One in 2027. Together with its youth development programs, Fort Lauderdale United FC is building a connected soccer organization designed to grow the game and create a lasting connection with communities across South Florida.

Media Contact

Affiniti PR Department

Affiniti Finance, Inc.

press@affiniti.com

(865) 417-3612

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