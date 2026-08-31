Abax Group AS: ABAX Q2 2026 Report: Resilient EBITDA Margin and Continued Growth in Offroad and Insurance Segments

31.08.2026 | ABAX, a leading provider of connected mobility and smart operations solutions, today announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. For the second quarter, ABAX reported revenues of 180.4 MNOK (201.8). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 42.9%, a minor decrease of 0.7 percentage points from the prior year despite the lower topline.

Onroad: The Onroad segment continued to be impacted by macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the Swedish market and the construction sector, with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) declining 8% year-on-year. In response, the company has implemented several commercial actions intended to support a gradual improvement in the second half of the year.



The Onroad segment continued to be impacted by macroeconomic headwinds, particularly in the Swedish market and the construction sector, with Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) declining 8% year-on-year. In response, the company has implemented several commercial actions intended to support a gradual improvement in the second half of the year. Offroad: The Offroad segment continued its growth trajectory, with ARR increasing 8% year-on-year to 95.3 MNOK. The ABAX Locator solution was a key driver, with its ARR growing by 31% year-on-year.



The Offroad segment continued its growth trajectory, with ARR increasing 8% year-on-year to 95.3 MNOK. The ABAX Locator solution was a key driver, with its ARR growing by 31% year-on-year. Insurance: The Insurance segment continued to scale rapidly, with ARR increasing 36% year-on-year to 31.1 MNOK, driven primarily by RA Taxi Insurance. The number of insured vehicles across all products grew 53% year-on-year to more than 7,100.

During the quarter, ABAX expanded its product portfolio with the launch of ABAX Tachograph for heavy vehicle compliance and the ABAX Marketplace, an in-platform digital store. The company also shipped multiple enhancements to its Equipment offering, including inspections, out-of-hours usage alerts for theft prevention, and CO2 reporting.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the company resolved its outstanding legal disputes with Greater Than AB through a settlement agreement.

CEO Comment

"With Insurance now at 7,100 insured vehicles and Offroad ARR growing at 8%, our diversification is translating into financial results. We have taken targeted commercial actions in Onroad and expect to see progressive improvement through the second half. This progress, achieved while protecting profitability, gives us a solid foundation for the remainder of the year," said Emma Dyga, CEO of ABAX.

The full Q2 2026 Financial Report is available on the company's website: www.abax.com

This information is information that ABAX Group AS is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, with contact persons set out above, at 17:20 CEST on 31th of August 2026.

For more information please contact:

Emma Dyga, CEO, ABAX

Email: emma.dyga@abax.com

Phone: +46 734390652

Lars Holmøy, CFO, ABAX

Email: lars.holmoy@abax.com

Mobile: +47 402 840 28

About ABAX Group

ABAX Group is a leading provider of connected mobility and smart operations solutions, serving more than 40,000 customers across Europe. Our scalable, easy-to-use platform tracks and manages every asset in real time, helping businesses optimise operations through adaptive intelligence and actionable insights. We support customers in construction, utilities, logistics, manufacturing, and more, to work smarter every day. ABAX also enables Usage-Based Insurance (UBI) by sharing fleet driving data with trusted insurers to reward safer driving.