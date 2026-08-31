Universal Green Group: Universal EV Chargers Introduces Its Driver App, Built to Make EV Charging Simple

A closer look at the app helping drivers find, plan, and pay for charging - all in one place

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 31, 2026 / Universal EV Chargers, a nationwide Charge Point Operator, wants drivers to know it's not just building charging stations across the country - it's also building the app that helps them find, use, and plan around those stations. The Universal EV Chargers app is available now for iOS and Android, giving drivers a simple way to charge with confidence wherever they are.

Find a Charger in Seconds

Charging shouldn't feel like a scavenger hunt. From the moment drivers open the app, the home screen puts everything they need front and center: a one-tap QR scanner that starts a charging session instantly, and a live list of nearby stations ranked by distance and real-time availability. No digging through menus, no guessing whether a charger will actually be open - just a clear picture of what's nearby and ready to use, before a driver ever leaves the driveway.

Plan Your Route, Not Just Your Stop

One of the app's standout tools is "Plan A Trip." Drivers enter a starting point and a destination, and the app maps a route with Universal EV charging stations built right along the way. Long drives and unfamiliar routes no longer mean piecing together multiple apps or hoping a charger shows up when needed - the plan is already there before the trip even starts.

See Availability Before You Arrive

The app's map view shows live connector availability at every nearby Universal EV station, with color-coded pins indicating exactly how many chargers are open immediately - letting drivers compare multiple locations at once instead of checking each one individually.

Everything a Driver Needs, in One Place

Beyond finding a charger, the app is built to handle everything around the charging experience:

Favorites - save go-to stations for one-tap directions or details

Wallet & Payments - manage payment methods and set a payment preference like Pay As You Go

Vehicle Profiles - save your EV's make, model, year, and color for a more personalized experience

Light & Dark Mode - full control over how the app looks

Why It Matters

For EV drivers, range anxiety and charger uncertainty remain two of the biggest barriers to confident travel. Universal EV Chargers built its app to remove that friction - giving drivers visibility into availability, a way to plan ahead, and a simple experience once they arrive, all backed by the company's growing network of charging stations nationwide.

"Charging infrastructure only works if drivers can actually find it, trust it, and plan around it," said Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal EV Chargers. "Our app is how we bring that confidence to every driver, whether they're commuting across town or taking a multi-state road trip."

Get the App

The Universal EV Chargers app is available now for iOS and Android.

About Universal EV Chargers

Universal EV Chargers is a nationwide Charge Point Operator delivering reliable, driver-first EV charging infrastructure across the United States. The company partners with property owners, businesses, utilities, and public agencies to design, install, operate, and maintain DC fast-charging stations, supported by integrated software, transparent site-host tools, and responsive customer support.

Media Contact:

Shreya Kamjula | Marketing Team | Universal EV Chargers | Phone: +1 (214) 842-6721 Email: Shreya.kamjula@universalgreengroup.com

SOURCE: Universal Green Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/universal-ev-chargers-introduces-its-driver-app-built-to-make-ev-charging-simple-1214332