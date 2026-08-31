Beat the Heat, Cut Energy Costs: SUNON Brings Smarter Industrial Cooling to the Workplace

KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot, stuffy factory floors can make work uncomfortable, reduce productivity, and drive up energy bills.

SUNON's bionic HVLS ceiling fans and ultra-mobile industrial fans deliver powerful, wide-reaching airflow to keep large spaces cooler and more comfortable-while using less energy.

Cooler workplaces. Lower energy costs. Better everyday comfort. With SUNON, smarter industrial cooling is here.

The HVLS ceiling fans use seven curved, aircraft-grade aluminum blades with an aerodynamic profile, generating broad, turbulence-free airflow at low speeds rather than relying on high rotational speed like conventional fans. The result is a gentle, natural breeze-like sensation with significantly reduced noise. Powered by SUNON's in-house BLDC motor, the fans achieve over 90% motor efficiency with a maintenance-free, gearless direct-drive design. Users can experience a 5-8°C perceived temperature drop in summer, while a reverse mode in winter redistributes warm ceiling air for year-round energy savings-ideal for factories, warehouses, and large exhibition spaces.

The industrial portable fans are built around a hexagonal honeycomb frame, reinforcing the hub and structure against wind load while keeping the unit lightweight and stable even during extended high-speed use. Standing about 2 meters tall with heavy-duty casters and double-row ball bearings, the fan can be repositioned by a single person for flexible, on-demand cooling at events, sports facilities, and production lines. It also features a BLDC motor, high airflow, low noise, and IP55 waterproofing, and was honored with the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Award.

SUNON's full product line uses EU RoHS-compliant, non-toxic materials, with an engineering team supporting customers in selecting the optimal setup for their space.

About SUNON

Founded in 1980 under the brand promise of "Sun On Everyday," SUNON's signature green identity represents its dual commitment to environmental protection and product safety-plus an ongoing pursuit of sustainability in everything it builds. Guided by this philosophy, the company has focused on core energy-saving motor technologies and pioneered MagLev fan technology, providing industrial, green building, and residential cooling solutions worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beat-the-heat-cut-energy-costs-sunon-brings-smarter-industrial-cooling-to-the-workplace-302862423.html