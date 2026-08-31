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PR Newswire
31.08.2026 18:06 Uhr
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Beat the Heat, Cut Energy Costs: SUNON Brings Smarter Industrial Cooling to the Workplace

KAOHSIUNG, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hot, stuffy factory floors can make work uncomfortable, reduce productivity, and drive up energy bills.

SUNON's bionic HVLS ceiling fans and ultra-mobile industrial fans deliver powerful, wide-reaching airflow to keep large spaces cooler and more comfortable-while using less energy.

Cooler workplaces. Lower energy costs. Better everyday comfort. With SUNON, smarter industrial cooling is here.

The HVLS ceiling fans use seven curved, aircraft-grade aluminum blades with an aerodynamic profile, generating broad, turbulence-free airflow at low speeds rather than relying on high rotational speed like conventional fans. The result is a gentle, natural breeze-like sensation with significantly reduced noise. Powered by SUNON's in-house BLDC motor, the fans achieve over 90% motor efficiency with a maintenance-free, gearless direct-drive design. Users can experience a 5-8°C perceived temperature drop in summer, while a reverse mode in winter redistributes warm ceiling air for year-round energy savings-ideal for factories, warehouses, and large exhibition spaces.

The industrial portable fans are built around a hexagonal honeycomb frame, reinforcing the hub and structure against wind load while keeping the unit lightweight and stable even during extended high-speed use. Standing about 2 meters tall with heavy-duty casters and double-row ball bearings, the fan can be repositioned by a single person for flexible, on-demand cooling at events, sports facilities, and production lines. It also features a BLDC motor, high airflow, low noise, and IP55 waterproofing, and was honored with the 2026 Taiwan Excellence Award.

SUNON's full product line uses EU RoHS-compliant, non-toxic materials, with an engineering team supporting customers in selecting the optimal setup for their space.

About SUNON
Founded in 1980 under the brand promise of "Sun On Everyday," SUNON's signature green identity represents its dual commitment to environmental protection and product safety-plus an ongoing pursuit of sustainability in everything it builds. Guided by this philosophy, the company has focused on core energy-saving motor technologies and pioneered MagLev fan technology, providing industrial, green building, and residential cooling solutions worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beat-the-heat-cut-energy-costs-sunon-brings-smarter-industrial-cooling-to-the-workplace-302862423.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.