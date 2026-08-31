EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
CPI Property Group
Post-Closing events
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
Gross rental income
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
* The presented financial statements do not represent a full set of interim financial statements as if prepared in accordance with IAS 34
Total assets
EPRA NRV was €6,197 million as at 30 June 2026, representing a decrease of 4.0% compared to 31 December 2025. The decrease in EPRA NRV was driven by the above changes in the Group's equity attributable to the owners of the Group.
For disclosures regarding Alternative Performance Measures used in this press release please refer to our Half-year Management Report 2026, chapters Glossary of terms, Key ratio reconciliations and EPRA performance; accessible at http://cpipg.com/reports-presentations-en.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "estimates", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "expects", "intends", "targets", "may", "aims", "likely", "would", "could", "can have", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG's business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.
31.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI PROPERTY GROUP
|40, rue de la Vallée
|L-2661 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 264 767 1
|Fax:
|+352 264 767 67
|E-mail:
|contact@cpipg.com
|Internet:
|www.cpipg.com
|ISIN:
|LU0251710041
|WKN:
|A0JL4D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
|LEI Code:
|222100CO2ZOTEPGJO223
|EQS News ID:
|2391338
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2391338 31.08.2026 CET/CEST