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WKN: 874052 | ISIN: FR0000065484 | Ticker-Symbol: LET
Stuttgart
31.08.26 | 19:01
23,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LECTRA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LECTRA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,75023,30019:30
23,00023,05019:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.08.2026 18:34 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LECTRA: Increase in the maximum amount of the share buyback program

Increase in the maximum amount of the share buyback program

Paris, August 31, 2026

Following its May 5, 2026 press release announcing the implementation of its share buyback program, Lectra announces that it has decided to increase the maximum amount of the mandate entrusted to Natixis for the acquisition of its own shares from €20 million to €25 million. Since the launch of this share buyback program, Lectra has acquired its own shares to date for a total amount of €16.12 million.

The program is being implemented under the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on April 29, 2026.

Information regarding transactions conducted on the Company's shares under this share buyback program will be published in accordance with applicable regulations and will be available on www.lectra.com, under the Investors / Regulated information section.

About Lectra



At the forefront of innovation since its founding in 1973, Lectra provides industrial intelligence technology solutions - combining software in SaaS mode, cutting equipment, data, and associated services - to players in the fashion, automotive and furniture industries. Lectra accelerates the transformation and success of its customers in a world in perpetual motion thanks to the key technologies of Industry 4.0: AI, big data, cloud and the Internet of Things. The Group is present in more than one hundred countries. The production sites for its cutting equipment are located in France, China and the United States. Lectra's 2,800 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators. They all share the same concern for social responsibility, which is one of the pillars of Lectra's strategy to ensure its sustainable growth and that of its customers. Lectra reported revenues of €507 million in 2025, including €89 million in SaaS revenues. The Company is listed on Euronext, and is included in the CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All Shares, CAC Technology, EN Tech Leaders et ENT PEA-PME 150 indices.



For more information, visit lectra.com.

Lectra - Registered address: 16-18, rue Chalgrin • 75016 Paris • France
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 64 42 00 - lectra.com
A French Société Anonyme with share capital of €38,063,263. RCS Paris 300 702 305

Attachment

  • LECTRA: Increase in the maximum amount of the share buyback program

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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