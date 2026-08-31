Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 35, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 24 August 2026 and 28 August 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 680,980 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which runs between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
24 August 2026
140,000
336.4650
47,105,100.00
25 August 2026
139,847
337.3376
47,175,651.35
26 August 2026
140,000
337.4185
47,238,590.00
27 August 2026
121,879
336.4205
41,002,594.12
28 August 2026
139,254
337.7619
47,034,695.62
Total accumulated over week 35
680,980
337.0975
229,556,631.09
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
3,661,696
333.0274
1,219,445,016.22
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 28 August 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,226,602,864
1,226,602,864
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
60,326,461
60,326,461
Number of outstanding shares
1,166,276,403
1,166,276,403
1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-35--2026,c4389952
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4389952/4242839.pdf
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W35 2026
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4389952/bff056a8469b7dbf.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260824 to 20260828
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3560723
EQT
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